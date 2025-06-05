‘Why is nursing looked down on?’ Student in Singapore pushes back against tired stereotypes

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A nursing student recently took to Reddit to express her frustration over the negative perceptions people have of her chosen career.

In her post titled ‘Why are nurses so poorly regarded in society despite how hard they work?’, the student shared that whenever she tells someone she is studying nursing in a polytechnic, she often receives a “judgy look.” Some even go so far as to ask whether nursing was her “first choice.”

“Yes! It was my first choice,” she wrote in her post. “With my O-Level score, I could have gone to JC, but I chose not to. I decided to go into nursing.”

She went on to discuss the stigma surrounding the nursing profession — particularly how some people assume nursing is a backup option for students with poor grades. This perception, she said, is far from the truth. She pointed out that the cut-off point for nursing in polytechnics is actually among the highest across all courses, yet the field still suffers from a lack of respect.

- Advertisement -

“Despite all the bio, the diseases, and the hands-on clinical skills we’re learning now, people have this idea like, ‘Oh, nursing is for people who didn’t do well and have nowhere else to go.’ Like, what do you mean? All this stuff I’m learning right now is so hard,” she said.

She also raised concerns about the pay gap between nurses and doctors, noting that it contributes to the belief that nurses are merely “helpers” rather than professionals in their own right.

“People think that nurses are just the helpers for doctors because doctors get paid an insane amount of money, while nurses are paid so poorly. I do agree that nurses help doctors, but we aren’t just helpers — we do so much more. Even if I could go into medicine, I wouldn’t, because I love how much patient interaction nurses have,” she explained.

Despite the stigma, the student expressed pride in her choice, describing her nursing journey so far as “amazing” and deeply fulfilling.

- Advertisement -

“Nursing is so versatile. There are so many different pathways to pursue after you start working, and every day is something different. The last couple of weeks have been nothing but amazing, and as of now, I don’t regret my decision,” she shared.

She ended her post by inviting Singaporeans to share their thoughts on the profession.

“I know that there are also some people who are really grateful for nurses. But anyway, this was just a thought, and I would love to hear what other Singaporeans think about nurses!”

“Singaporean society values prestige and money.”

Contrary to the judgments she received, many users in the comments shared that they do not look down on the profession and are, in fact, grateful for nurses.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t regard nurses poorly at all,” one user said. “Just surprised that people are willing to take up such a demanding and unappreciated profession, especially if they are local. Takes a certain strength of character, nothing but respect.”

“I respect nurses and caregivers 100%, especially during COVID,” another chimed in. “I can’t imagine seeing a patient coughing his lungs out, asking for help while professing to be anti-vax.”

Others, however, shared their views on why some people might look down on the profession. A user, who claimed to be a doctor, suggested that it often comes down to pay:

“Doctor here. I would say for SG, it’s mainly because of the pay, and as you know, in SG society, getting money = having dignity. If a nurse were paid similarly to a doctor, you wouldn’t receive such comments. It also didn’t help that the population white paper accidentally called nursing a low-skilled job (which they amended after).”

Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “Singaporean society values prestige and money. If a career doesn’t lead to tangible money, it’s immediately regarded as inferior. Such is, unfortunately, the sad state of things.”

What’s behind the stigma against nurses?

Back in 2022, Dr Pamela Cipriano, the president of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), spoke out about why nursing tends to be looked down on in many parts of the world. One big reason, she said, is because of gender.

Since around 90 per cent of nurses worldwide are women, nursing has historically been seen as less important or skilled. For a long time, jobs that involve caregiving, such as nursing, have been labelled as “women’s work” and therefore not taken seriously. This outdated view has led to the profession being undervalued, both in terms of public perception and in how much nurses are paid.

Dr Cipriano added, “ICN calls for health systems around the world to invest in nursing and evaluate the gendered pay models toward the nursing profession as a historically female profession. Women and other gender minorities need equal pay for equal work within nursing and the health sector.”

Read also: ‘Why should I pay for a car I won’t use?’ — Singaporean upset after parents ask him to pay for family car’s COE

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)