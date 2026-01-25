‘Why was it abandoned?’ — Beautiful albino turtle found in Singapore pond raises concern about pet abandonment and responsibility

SINGAPORE: A rare albino turtle was spotted in a small pond in Singapore, alone and exposed. The sighting was reported in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

“Spotted a beautiful albino turtle at a small pond. Wonder why it was abandoned?” the post read. Photos and two short videos showed the turtle swimming, then basking under the sun.

The images drew quick concern from group members. Many believed the turtle was likely a released pet, not a wild animal. One commenter urged action, saying, “Please secure and get it adopted! They could get caught or maybe eaten easier cos they lack camouflage + they’re invasive.” Another wrote simply, “So beautiful ❤️, please save it.”

Others focused on the deeper issue of responsibility. “I just don’t understand why some people cannot rehome their pets if they are no longer able to keep them,” one group member expressed disappointment. The comment added that abandoned captive animals struggle to survive on their own.

Several experienced keepers pointed to poor education at the point of sale. “Almost all pet shops don’t educate people about the proper husbandry and diet needed for turtles,” one commenter explained. The same post described how turtles are often overfed, or underfed, kept poorly, then discarded when pet keepers feel overwhelmed.

Another member highlighted the risks specific to albino turtles. “Albino RES (Red-eared slider) have poor eyesight. It is also an invasive species,” the comment noted. The commenter added that turtles exhibit distinct personalities when properly cared for at home.

The post and videos were contributed by a group member, Michael Lee, helping bring attention to the case. His posting raised concerns about animal welfare, impulse pet purchases, and public awareness.

In Singapore, albino turtles are typically albino red-eared sliders. They are not native to Singapore and are considered invasive if released into the water. Albino turtles lack the normal pigmentation of their species and are therefore vulnerable to predators. They also have poor eyesight, which makes it difficult for them to locate food.

Releasing pet turtles into ponds harms both the turtles and the environment. Adoption, proper rehoming, or surrender to rescue groups remain safer options.

According to ACRES (Animal Concerns Research & Education Society), red-eared sliders are not accepted at the ACRES Wildlife Rescue Centre (ARWC), even though keeping them as pets is legal in Singapore.

ACRES explains that space at its Wildlife Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre is reserved for rescued exotic animals that are illegal to keep, as well as native wildlife that requires help.

Pet keepers are encouraged to rehome their turtles with responsible caregivers who understand the space, care needs, and long lifespan of red-eared sliders. Those seeking advice or rehoming options can turn to local Facebook groups such as Red-Eared Slider Owners in Singapore and Singapore Terrapins Adoption and Rehoming Group.

ACRES also warns against releasing red-eared sliders into parks or nature reserves. Doing so is illegal and harmful. Released turtles often struggle to survive and, if they do, can disrupt local ecosystems by competing with native turtles and other wildlife for food and space.

