Monday, March 9, 2026
Business
2 min.Read

Why the wealthy turn to gold in times of crisis — and how you can adopt the ‘rich mentality’ too

Sharifah Azzahra
By Sharifah Azzahra

When markets are uncertain, and currencies falter, the rich don’t panic—they buy gold. Seen as the ultimate financial “insurance,” gold is often considered a safe haven that can protect wealth when stocks and real estate crash, rising and at least maintaining its value even as everything else falls.

As one Reddit user put it, “Rich people buy gold for protection, hedge, or insurance for the rest of their portfolio. In the event of war, all their stocks and real estate could become worthless, but gold often rises multiple times as currencies collapse.”

The rich mentality: Why gold is a preferred hedge

Speaking to a businessman who deals with both Malaysia and Singapore, he pointed out that gold has long been his preferred investment. Starting early, he said, made it easier and safer for him to mitigate financial risks in the future, especially during uncertain economic periods.

His perspective comes at a time when economic caution is increasingly being emphasised across the region. Earlier this month, several Asian leaders issued directives and appeals for the public to be mindful of spending to mitigate the economic impact of the escalating Middle East crisis involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. In Singapore, leaders have also warned about rising costs and the need for national resilience as global tensions continue to place pressure on markets and economies.

Against such a backdrop of uncertainty, some investors are once again turning their attention to gold, viewing it as a traditional hedge against instability and a way to preserve and stabilise wealth during turbulent times.

A word for newbies: Start with discipline

Although it may seem difficult for youngsters to start investing in gold because of its price, some online users suggest that financial discipline should come first. One user shared, “I’ve focused on cutting unnecessary expenses, saving aggressively, and holding onto my income sources.” By doing so, they said they were slowly moving toward safer options, adding, “I’ve stayed out of risky stock positions and shifted a little into gold as a safe haven.”

For youth and the middle class, the lesson is simple: Before thinking about gold or other investments, they should focus on saving regularly and managing their spending. With rising living costs, budgeting and keeping away from unnecessary debt remain the foundation of financial stability.

Gold needs to be seen as a store of value rather than a fast-growing investment. Young investors should think of it as long-term protection against inflation or economic instability, rather than a way to make quick money.

For younger generations facing rising living costs, financial experts often advise starting with strong saving habits and diversified investments. Gold may serve as a long-term hedge against uncertainty, but building financial discipline and investing in skills remain equally important steps toward long-term stability.

Economic crises can change your standard of living, which is why it is important to be mindful of your wealth. Ultimately, gold is a store of value, not a fast-growing gamble. For the younger generation, the lesson is not just to buy gold, but to adopt the traditional mindset that commodities represent: stability, long-term planning, and protection. In a world of ‘get rich quick’ schemes, the old-fashioned safety of gold and the discipline of smart saving remain the most reliable paths to financial peace of mind.

