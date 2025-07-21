‘Why isn’t Singapore getting fat like the West—what’s the secret sauce?’

SINGAPORE: When one Reddit user asked, “Why is Singapore not as fat as the West? What can America and Canada learn from Singapore about obesity?”—it triggered an animated conversation between netizens bursting with cultural perceptions, personal narratives, and some tough realities. The ensuing discussion depicted a nuanced picture of why Singapore continues to have relatively lower obesity rates, even as it is confronted with its mounting health challenges.

A tale of two food cultures

One of the most recurring comparisons was food—and not just what’s consumed but also how food is served, priced, and perceived. A commenter who had resided in both Singapore and the U.S. cited sharp differences:

“In the US, food is way too sugary. Portion size is huge; people drive a lot and don’t walk as much. Being fat is normalised. Groceries for healthy food are extremely expensive. US$1.50 for ONE apple, US$5 for ONE peach?! C’mon.”

The user compared this with Singapore, where food helpings are often a third of what’s being served in the U.S. and where basic foodstuffs are inexpensive for most: “In SG, a lot of people cook at home. The government ensures staple foods remain affordable. Even unhealthy food, like McDonald’s, is taxed to discourage overconsumption.”

Government intervention isn’t unintentional. Singapore’s food pricing guidelines are meant to promote national health, guaranteeing that better options remain available and affordable while less nourishing fast food gets pushed into a luxury category via high prices.

The subtle role of social pressure

Another aspect of the conversation is culture, and not in ways expected. “They do not have Chinese New Year where aunties publicly fat shame you annually to keep you in check,” one user jested.

While fat-shaming is contentious in the West, in Singapore, straight and blunt remarks about someone’s weight are usually said without using diplomatic language. Although not always helpful, it does mirror a societal mentality where obesity is not standardised or disregarded. While social pressure alone isn’t an approach for public health, it expresses how cultural expectations can mould personal behaviours.

Fit by design

Singapore doesn’t leave fitness up to luck, either. One user mentioned how physical activity is integrated into the national routine, beginning from a young age:

“From 10 to 18, everyone has to pass an annual fitness test. There’s a national habit of exercise that sticks with people.”

That propensity toward civic fitness doesn’t end in youth. Singapore has financed several healthy ageing programmes. Seniors get rebates for fitness-related activities and are even offered enticements like grocery coupons for hitting daily step goals.

Add to that the obligatory military service for young men, and a robust public crusade against diabetes and heart disease, and it’s clear — Singapore views health as a national priority.

Still, not every Redditor pictured Singapore as a Shangri-La. One netizen comment rang out: “Singapore is pretty fat compared to other Asian countries. The obesity rate has been steadily increasing.”

Undeniably, Singapore’s Ministry of Health has documented growing obesity and associated conditions like diabetes, instigating the country’s hands-on strategies.

While not all of Singapore’s approaches would render gracefully to Western cultures, particularly the blunt social feedback, there’s no denying the effect of shrewd policy, cultural uniformity, and national pledge to well-being.