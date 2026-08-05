‘Why is living with parents so difficult in SG?’: Singaporeans share their thoughts

SINGAPORE: It is part of life that adults move out of their parents’ house to be independent and build a life of their own. However, it is difficult to understand that this is not a privilege for many.

A netizen voiced a complaint on Reddit about how parents can get really annoying to live with, especially as an adult. The netizen also pointed out that he/she is jealous of people who have a functional household—no talking down in a demanding tone, and no unsolicited advice, just a normal conversation between family members.

With this, the netizen asked in the post: “Why is living with parents so difficult in Singapore?”

Other netizens shared their thoughts and opinions. One commented that it is because many Singaporeans are becoming adults without ever getting physical independence.

“You can have a full-time job, pay bills, and still be treated like you’re 15 because everyone is living under the same roof. Moving out doesn’t magically fix family dynamics, but having space often changes the relationship from parent-child to adult-adult. Boundaries are much easier to maintain when you’re not sharing a home 24/7,” a netizen remarked.

Another netizen claimed that it is because adults nowadays are more exposed to the world while growing up, often more than what their parents experienced before.

“There is a problem with the mindset of some Asian parents, especially the boomer age. They still want to be in control, and you as their child staying in their home gives them the justification to do so,” a comment said.

One more netizen claimed that it is because there are still many adult children who yearn for their parents’ approval in their lives.

“All I can say is live for yourself. Your parents may do everything in their power to control you, but once you show them that they have no power over you, they will start treating you like a peer, rather than a child,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, this Reddit thread reflects a wider reality faced by many adults: living with parents can be emotionally challenging, especially when boundaries, expectations and independence are not clearly balanced.

While every household is different, it is important to embrace that better communication and mutual respect are key to making shared living less stressful and more manageable.