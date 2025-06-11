‘Why do my friends earning S$10K/month still feel financially insecure?’ — Singaporean man who’s ‘getting by on way less salary’ asks

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has stirred up debate online after expressing confusion over why some of his high-earning friends, despite making around S$10,000 a month, still say they’re struggling to feel financially secure.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, the man shared that these friends are also single, yet often lament that their salary is not enough to live comfortably in Singapore. In contrast, he himself earns much less and is managing to get by, prompting him to wonder if the feeling of financial inadequacy is really about how much one earns, or more about something else.

Curious and slightly baffled, he asked the community if it is truly possible to live decently, save a bit, and still enjoy life in Singapore, or if it always feels like it’s not enough, regardless of how much you bring home.

He also posed a straightforward question to fellow Singaporeans: “Singaporeans, what’s your salary, and is it enough for you? Are you happy with your salary? Not trying to flex or judge, just want to know what people out there are experiencing.”

“S$10k a month is plenty to live very well in Singapore…”

The thread quickly filled up with responses from users across the income spectrum. Some shared that they earn under S$3,000 a month and are just managing to stay afloat.

One user earning S$2,400 after CPF deductions said, “I’m okay. More would be nice, of course, but I’m getting by. I’m single and live with my family. Hoping to start some savings soon.”

Another, who earns S$2,500 and is a breadwinner at age 30, described their situation bluntly: “I’m drowning.”

Others chimed in with a different perspective, saying that earning S$10,000 a month should be more than enough to live comfortably in Singapore. One user said, “I don’t care what anyone says, S$10K a month is plenty to live very well in Singapore. You can afford all sorts of luxury at that level.”

However, not everyone agreed. One explained, “If you are the contented type, anything above S$2K for one person is enough. If you are the type who always wants to compare and always wants the finer things in life, then S$20K per month is also not enough.

Those who always travel in economy think it is great to sit in business; those who always travel in business look forward to sitting in first class; and those who always travel in first class want to have their own private jet. Like that, how to be enough?”

Cost of living for a single person

The amount of money a person needs to live comfortably in Singapore really depends on several factors, such as their personal lifestyle, financial responsibilities, and living arrangements.

For example, someone who lives with their family and does not pay rent might be able to manage with a lower income. On the other hand, someone who rents their own place, supports family members, or prefers a more luxurious lifestyle may need a significantly higher salary to feel financially secure.

However, if we focus strictly on the general cost of living for a single individual in Singapore, the Economic Development Board (EDB) provides an estimated monthly range of S$1,391 to S$4,076. This estimate typically includes housing (such as renting a room or a small apartment), daily essentials, meals, transportation, and basic leisure.

