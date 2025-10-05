‘Why can’t they follow road rules?’— Netizens divided after elderly man hit by motorcycle while jaywalking across busy road

SINGAPORE: Over on Facebook, a viral video showing an elderly man getting struck by a motorcycle while jaywalking along Rangoon Road has sparked a heated discussion. The incident, which reportedly took place on Oct 4, was shared on the SGRV Facebook page, drawing thousands of views and comments from Singaporeans divided over who was at fault.

The elderly man is first seen standing by a bus stop, appearing to be waiting. However, moments later, another man nearby begins crossing the road.

The second man, who looked carefully before crossing, managed to make it across safely. But the elderly man, who seemed to try to follow suit, rushed out shortly after without checking for oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, a food-delivery rider travelling along the road was unable to stop in time and collided with him mid-crossing. It sent the elderly man tumbling to the ground, and the rider stopped to try and help.

Netizens concerned for the elderly man

Some netizens expressed sympathy for both the rider and the elderly man. One user wrote, “I hope the rider is fine and the uncle recovers soon.” Another added, “I think it’s quite serious, looking at the impact.”

These commenters felt that while the elderly man had made a poor choice, the priority now should be ensuring both parties get medical attention and support.

Others say rider also needs to stay alert

A few commenters turned their attention to the motorcyclist, pointing out that riders should always anticipate sudden movements by pedestrians, especially near bus stops. “Rider is super unlucky,” one wrote, sympathising with the driver’s situation.

Another said, “Let riders learna lesson to watch out for jaywalkers when near bus stops.” Others, however, were more critical, commenting: “Motorcycle’s fault. Good luck,” and “Lane splitting again!” — reflecting a belief that the rider might also have been moving too fast or weaving between lanes.

Many scolded the elderly man for dangerous behaviour

While some showed concern, many others were frustrated by the man’s decision to cross the road in such a risky way. One viewer commented, “Actually, he waited at the bus stop for a while already. Then saw the first jaywalker cross, and he also followed. First jaywalker checked. He didn’t.”

Another took a harsher tone, saying, “Brain cells and a few bones broken.” Others pointed out that safety measures were already in place, yet ignored. “No crossing with barricades, yet this old man thought that this was his grandfather’s road and jaywalked without watching out for traffic,” one user remarked.

One frustrated comment summed up the sentiment of many: “The traffic light is just 20m away, and there are traffic barriers to prevent people from jaywalking. But I know, old folks usually think they are superheroes.”

A lesson in road safety

The viral clip has once again highlighted how a split-second decision can lead to life-changing consequences. While sympathy poured in for the elderly man’s condition, many agreed that jaywalking, especially on busy roads, is never worth the risk.

It’s also a reminder for motorists to remain cautious in areas where pedestrians might cross unexpectedly. As one netizen succinctly summarised, this was a tragedy that “could have been avoided if everyone just followed the rules.”

Read also: ‘Could have been a serious and fatal accident’—Netizens alarmed after bus runs red light and narrowly avoids collision with Toyota Hiace