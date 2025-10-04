‘Could have been a serious and fatal accident’—Netizens alarmed after bus runs red light and narrowly avoids collision with Toyota Hiace

SINGAPORE: A viral dashcam video showing a bus running a red light and almost crashing into a Toyota Hiace at a junction in Tuas has sparked outrage and concern among Singaporeans online. It could have been a disastrous T-bone accident, but thankfully, no one was hurt because the van driver was able to brake on time.

The incident took place on October 2, 2025, around 11:05 a.m., at the junction of Tuas South Ave 6 and 7. In the footage, the bus was apparently seen failing to conform to a red light signal while the Toyota Hiace — which had the right of way — entered the intersection. The Hiace driver braked just in time, narrowly avoiding a serious collision.

Given the size and weight of both vehicles, it was fortunate that nothing happened because a crash would have been catastrophic. A full-speed impact between a large bus and a van would likely have caused severe injuries, or worse.

Netizens express anger and concern

The clip, shared on the SGRV Facebook page, has gathered over 53.7k views as of writing. In the comments section, many netizens expressed frustration over what they saw as increasingly reckless behaviour by some bus drivers.

One user remarked, “Nowadays, bus drivers are like that. Some even more if they’re off service, all the true colours come out.” Others agreed, saying that such behaviour reflects a worrying lack of care for safety, particularly when buses are not carrying passengers.

Another commenter highlighted the growing sense of danger at junctions, saying, “Put back the camera on the traffic lights… crossing the traffic lights nowadays is also not safe.” The comment reflects a common sentiment online — that stronger enforcement is needed to deter reckless driving.

Echoing the shock of many, one viewer simply stated, “Could have been a serious and fatal accident.” The remark summed up the fear and disbelief shared by those who watched how narrowly disaster was avoided.

Some netizens also pointed out that this isn’t an isolated issue. As one person noted, “Nowadays, I see a lot of Singapore buses beating the red light and creating their own right turn lane on a go straight lane, especially in the town area. Most of them just change lanes abruptly as they like.”

A timely reminder about road safety

The video has once again drawn attention to road discipline and the importance of staying alert, even when lights are green. Many commenters said the incident serves as a powerful reminder that recklessness on the road can have life-changing consequences.

For now, the clip stands as another example of how a few seconds of impatience can endanger lives. As netizens put it, what could have been just another morning at the junction almost turned into a tragedy. That’s a lesson every motorist should take to heart.

