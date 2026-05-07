Why are only boys caned in schools? Netizens raise concerns over MOE policy

SINGAPORE: Concerns over fairness in school discipline policies have surfaced online after Education Minister Desmond Lee revealed in Parliament that public caning for bullying offences in schools applies only to boys, not girls.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Mr Lee said caning is reserved for “egregious” cases where “all other measures are inadequate” and is carried out under strict protocols.

He reiterated that bullying and hurtful behaviour have “no place” in schools but stressed that the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) disciplinary approach is intended primarily to educate rather than punish.

According to Mr Lee, schools adopt a tiered system when dealing with student misconduct, with harsher penalties such as suspension or caning imposed only for “egregious or repeated serious offences.” Disciplinary measures are accompanied by counselling and restorative practices aimed at repairing relationships and supporting victims through safety plans where necessary.

Addressing questions on corporal punishment, Mr Lee acknowledged research showing that “poorly administered and frequent” corporal punishment can lead to negative outcomes, particularly in unregulated environments such as the home.

However, he argued that the context in Singapore schools is different. Any caning must receive approval from the school principal and may only be carried out by authorised teachers. He added that it is never used as a standalone punishment, but forms part of a broader disciplinary and restorative process.

Mr Lee also said schools consider factors such as a student’s maturity and whether caning is likely to help the student reflect and learn from their behaviour before deciding on the punishment. Students’ well-being is monitored afterwards, with counselling provided to support reflection and rehabilitation.

He said MOE’s position is informed by research suggesting that “clear boundaries enforced by firm, meaningful consequences” can help young people make better choices and reduce bullying.

Mr Lee noted that caning in schools applies only to boys, in line with Singapore’s Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits women from being punished with caning.

He stressed, however, that this does not mean girls who bully others are treated less seriously. Girls found guilty of bullying or hurtful behaviour may still face disciplinary measures, including detention, suspension, grade adjustments, and other school-based punishments, depending on the severity of the offence.

The minister added that MOE “regularly reviews” its discipline guidelines to ensure they remain appropriate and said the ministry will continue refining its approach based on feedback and research.

He also announced that all schools are expected to implement anti-bullying policies by the end of the year, following MOE guidelines aimed at ensuring consistency in case management across schools.

Despite those assurances, the revelation that caning applies only to boys has triggered criticism online, with some Singaporeans questioning why different punishments are being imposed based on gender. Some commenters went as far as describing the policy as “sexist” and calling for equal treatment in school disciplinary measures.

Among the comments circulating online was one parent who wrote: “As parents, I cane both my boy and girl. It works well.”

Another commenter argued that bullying is not confined to boys and that corporal punishment should apply across the board: “Cane if needed, whether it’s boys or girls. Cos bullying is everywhere in schools. Be it boy or’ or girls’ school. They should be taught, and cane works for all. The parents should sokong the cane and not pamper the kids.”

Some netizens suggested that female bullying can be equally, if not more, harmful than male bullying. One commenter remarked: “Minister need to watch more K-dramas to know gals bullying can be a lot worse.”

Others questioned what consequences girls would face in serious bullying cases. “So if girls are the bullies, what happens?” one commenter asked.

Several netizens framed the issue as one of gender equality, arguing that if corporal punishment remains part of the school disciplinary system, it should not be restricted to male students.

“If boys can be caned, then the girls also can be caned. Simple as that,” one comment read.

Another person said: “I don’t think the reason quoted to not cane girls is appropriate unless we are talking about exercising the same level of caning on kids vs prisoners.”

Some older Singaporeans also pointed to past school experiences, claiming that corporal punishment was once administered to both sexes.

“Those born in 80s era will experience teachers will cane both boys and girls. I agree with most comment there must gender equality. If boys can be cane, girls must also be cane,” one commenter wrote.

Others argued that girls can sometimes engage in more psychologically damaging forms of bullying.

One commenter asserted, “Some girls are more vicious than boys. Caning should not be a punishment reserve for the boys only.”