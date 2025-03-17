MALAYSIA: Food delivery was once a convenient and hassle-free solution for busy individuals, especially parents ordering meals for their families. But rising costs—higher menu prices, packaging fees, and delivery charges—have left many frustrated. On top of that, customers feel pressured to tip just to ensure their orders arrive smoothly.

A Malaysian user recently shared their frustration on Reddit, saying they already pay more than in-store prices, yet riders still hint that deliveries are difficult without a tip. The user, who often orders for their kids while at work, initially found delivery services convenient but now sees them as a double-edged sword due to the additional financial burden.

Balancing fair pay for riders and affordability for consumers

The debate over food delivery tipping raises a bigger issue: how to fairly compensate riders without making delivery unaffordable. Many delivery riders rely on tips because platforms offer low base fares, but customers argue that tipping shouldn’t be a requirement—especially when delivery fees are already included in the cost.

For many, food delivery is already expensive compared to dining out or cooking at home. Some believe tips should be a reward for good service, not an expectation that determines whether an order arrives smoothly.

Others question whether delivery platforms should take more responsibility, ensuring fair rider wages instead of relying on customer generosity. Since tipping isn’t deeply rooted in Malaysian culture, critics argue that companies should adjust base pay so riders are fairly compensated—without passing the burden onto consumers.

Reddit users react to tipping pressure

This frustration has led to heated discussions online,, with even some riders calling out those who demand tips. One delivery rider urged customers to report anyone pressuring them for extra money, admitting that while base fares are low, asking for tips makes the profession look bad.

A commenter shared that they had encountered riders who “specifically ask for tips”. Instead of giving in, they chose to leave a bad rating to discourage such behaviour. This reflects a growing sentiment that tipping should be earned, not something riders feel entitled to.

Others questioned why only food delivery riders expect tips, pointing out that “couriers, Poslaju drivers, and gas delivery workers don’t ask for tips despite also providing essential services”. Many felt that delivering food is part of the job, and customers shouldn’t feel pressured to tip just to receive proper service.

Is food delivery becoming less convenient?

With tipping pressure, rising prices, and inconsistent service, many Malaysians are starting to rethink whether food delivery is worth the cost. What was once a convenient option now feels more like a luxury than a necessity.

There needs to be a fair balance—riders deserve proper pay without depending on tips, while customers should feel free to tip only for good service, not out of obligation. Until these concerns are addressed, more people may start ditching food delivery altogether, in favour of cheaper, more reliable alternatives.

Some have already begun shifting their habits, opting for self-pickup options or dining in to avoid the extra fees. Others are considering alternative meal solutions, such as meal prep services or home-cooked meals, to stretch their budgets further. If food delivery keeps getting more expensive and unpredictable, it risks losing its appeal, leaving both customers and riders searching for better options.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)