Who are the unexpected athletes that might win the 2025 Women’s US Open title?

The US Open will be the last Grand Slam tournament of the season, and athletes such as World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, local favourite Coco Gauff, and Iga Swiatek, who recently clinched the title at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open, are expected by fans all around the world to do very well in the upcoming competition.

However, there are several athletes who can be strong contenders as well and can surprisingly take home the US Open title.

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula from the United States was the runner-up at last year’s US Open, and she wishes to do better this time around. However, in her 2025 season, she encountered tough losses, including her shocking defeat at the French Open against wildcard Lois Boisson. She also had an early exit at Wimbledon.

Pegula also lost to Leylah Fernandez in Washington and was defeated by Magda Linette in the recently concluded Cincinnati Open. Unfortunately, she also lost at the Canadian Open to Anastasija Sevastova, a tournament where she had won twice before.

The 31-year-old athlete is now eager to show her strength once again in New York and make a comeback after not making it past the fourth round of the first three major tournaments this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Pegula (@jpegula)

Mirra Andreeva

Russian Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 tournament. At 17 years old, she made her name known by winning in Dubai last February.

Moreover, she continued her excellent performance by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final at Indian Wells. She also won against Iga Swiatek along the way.

The young athlete proved that she can play on all types of courts, given her strong performances at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. However, her injuries lately have been a hindrance to her success, especially after she hurt her ankle at the Canadian Open.

Due to this injury, she missed the Cincinnati Open, and she now hopes that having a recovery period will bring an advantage to her as she competes at the US Open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☺︎︎ Mirra Andreeva ☺︎︎ (@_mirraandreeva_)

Madison Keys

Madison Keys from the United States has proved herself this season by winning the Australian Open in January. She also showed that she can handle the top players, and she won against Sabalenka to win her first Grand Slam.

Keys moved up to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open but eventually lost to Clara Tauson. She was also defeated by Elena Rybakina in the last 16 of the Cincinnati Open. Furthermore, she wants to bounce back after losing in the third round of Wimbledon.

With support from her home crowd, Keys wishes to be a strong opponent for the upcoming US Open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Keys (@madisonkeys)

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan was the 2022 Wimbledon champion, but she had never made it past the third round at the US Open after trying six times. Last season, she had to exit the tournament before the second round because of a back injury.

This season, Rybakina has not gone beyond the fourth round in the previous Grand Slams. However, her recent performance at the Cincinnati Open gave spectators a chance that she might be a strong competitor in the US Open, especially with her aggressive play and fast serves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Rybakina 🐠 (@lenarybakina)

Victoria Mboko

Canadian Victoria Mboko gained attention recently after her impressive run to win the Montreal title. She is now going to make her debut at the US Open.

Mboko shocked the tennis world by defeating Coco Gauff in the 2023 US Open and won against Naomi Osaka in the Montreal final, which was her first WTA title. She skipped the Cincinnati Open to recover from a wrist injury.

Now, she will compete at the US Open main draw as a seeded player, and her powerful groundstrokes and growing confidence could cause some major turns in the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Mboko (@vickymboko)

The 2025 US Open tennis tournament will run from August 24 to September 11, 2025. This will be the 145th edition US Open, and it will take place in Flushing Meadows, New York. Read more about the US Open here.