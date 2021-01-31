Where to take the whole family for a prosperous Chinese New Year dinner

- Advertisement -

Singapore – This Chinese New Year (CNY), time with family is more precious than ever. While the company is clearly more important the food, your loved ones deserve only the best. Singapore has a plethora of amazing restaurants, so planning where to dine out with the family shouldn’t be too hard, but where to go?

Read on to discover places that promise to blow your socks off with incredible, family-centred feasts for CNY 2021.

Feng Shui Inn. Chef Li’s culinary creations are as beautiful as his flavours, and he assures they will be “as delicious as they are auspicious”. For a feast that enthrals the senses, choose between three Everlasting Happiness (S$128++ per person), Golden Prosperity (S$188++ per person) and the Eternal Fortune (S$288++ per person) set menus tantalise with offerings like smoked salmon Yusheng, a braised imperial bird’s nest soup and sliced roast chicken with foie gras. Usher in a year of plenty with Executive Chef Li Kwok Kwong’s regal Chinese masterpieces at. Chef Li’s culinary creations are as beautiful as his flavours, and he assures they will be “as delicious as they are auspicious”. For a feast that enthrals the senses, choose between three set menus on offer—the(S$128++ per person),(S$188++ per person) and the(S$288++ per person) set menus tantalise with offerings like smoked salmon Yusheng, a braised imperial bird’s nest soup and sliced roast chicken with foie gras. The special menus have been on since January 18 and will be available until February 26,z for a minimum of four persons. For reservations, book here.

Feng Shui Inn | 8 Sentosa Gateway, Crockfords Tower Level G2, Resorts World, Sentosa Singapore 098269 | +65 6577 6688 or 6599

Cassia, a contemporary Chinese restaurant in Sentosa, innovation meets tradition. At the helm is Chef Lee Hiu Ngai, who crafts historical dishes with modern flair. To usher in the Year of the Ox, Cassia offers a Prosperity Reunion Set Dinner for large groups. Chef Lee's take on yusheng is refreshing, with salmon, greens and kumquat sauce, making it the perfect starter. At a contemporary Chinese restaurant in Sentosa, innovation meets tradition. At the helm is Chef Lee Hiu Ngai, who crafts historical dishes with modern flair. To usher in the Year of the Ox, Cassia offers a for large groups. Chef Lee's take on yusheng is refreshing, with salmon, greens and kumquat sauce, making it the perfect starter. The dinner set boasts of baked king prawns with "superior stock" and double-boiled thick chicken broth infused with bamboo pith, scallops and flower mushroom, among other mouth-watering offerings. Available from February 11 to 26, for S$149++ per person, with a minimum of two person dining, it promises to be a feast to be remembered. Make your reservations here Cassia | 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297 | +65 6377 8888 Mitzo Combining contemporary Cantonese cuisine with artisanal touches, Mitzo is doing something different. Executive Chef Nicky Ng brings a new energy and technique to familiar flavours, offering a bountiful spread that you and your family can enjoy while ushering in a prosperous new year. Chinese New Year set menus to choose from, diners will be treated to delicacies like kanpachi kingfish yusheng, steamed codfish with preserved pork liver and sausage, braised bonito lobster with ee-fu noodles and kind prawn with osmanthus mayonnaise. Available from January 21 to February 21, for four to eight persons (beginning at around S$128++ per person). Book With a range of to choose from, diners will be treated to delicacies like kanpachi kingfish yusheng, steamed codfish with preserved pork liver and sausage, braised bonito lobster with ee-fu noodles and kind prawn with osmanthus mayonnaise. Available from January 21 to February 21, for four to eight persons (beginning at around S$128++ per person). Book here. Mitzo | 270 Orchard Road, Level 4 Grand Park Orchard, Singapore 238857 | +65 6603 8855 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung boasts of "perfectly treading the fine line" between authentic flavours and modern techniques. For the upcoming CNY holidays, the restaurant has pulled out all the stops with a 6-course Lunar New Year Family Style Set Menu on offer. With a King Salmon Yusheng and the classic Buddha Jumps Over The Wall to start with, the menu promises elevated delights in their Steamed Blue Eye Cod and Hokkaido Pork Spare Ribs. Situated at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, boasts of "perfectly treading the fine line" between authentic flavours and modern techniques. For the upcoming CNY holidays, the restaurant has pulled out all the stops with a on offer. With a King Salmon Yusheng and the classic Buddha Jumps Over The Wall to start with, the menu promises elevated delights in their Steamed Blue Eye Cod and Hokkaido Pork Spare Ribs. Those with a sweet tooth need not fret; there are desserts and even an option for wine degustation. The family menu is offered for a minimum of five persons at S$168++ per person, and S$888 will get you a private Wine Lounge for eight people. Book your reservations here . The special menu has been running from January 25 and will go until February 26, with the exception of Valentine's Day. 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung |The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Raod, Singapore 178906 | +65 6715 6871

Hai Tien Lo

Hai Tien Lo | 7 Raffles Boulevard, Level 3, Marina Square, Singapore 039595 | +65 6826 8240

