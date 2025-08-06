‘Where can I sleep if I have no home?’: Netizens share being homeless in Singapore

Singapore: In a heartfelt Reddit thread posted recently on r/askSingapore, a user asked a question that cut through the curated sheen of modern Singaporean life: “Where can I sleep and shower without a home in Singapore?”

The hidden homeless

Unlike in many other global cities, homelessness in Singapore rarely involves large visible encampments or tents. It often wears an invisible face, someone dozing in an airport terminal, washing up at a public pool, or spending the night in a parked car. These people become the “hidden homeless”, citizens and residents who don’t have a stable, safe place to sleep, yet remain outside the traditional social safety net.

One user shared their survival strategy during a difficult period:

“I was homeless for a few months. Showered at public pools — cost a dollar at the time. Slept at Changi Airport or moved every few hours from place to place. I hope no one faces this situation, especially a female like myself.”

Another recounted how they lived out of a rented car for six months, parking near parks or work to get some rest. Public swimming pools and even the showers at their workplace helped maintain basic hygiene, but the struggle was constant. “It’s hot, uncomfortable, and sometimes impossible to sleep. Then you still have to show up for work the next day.”

Singapore’s high cost of shelter

At the root of many of these stories lies the harsh economic reality of rising rents and limited access to affordable housing.

In Singapore, single citizens under the age of 35 are often left without enough housing support unless they co-purchase with someone else, typically a partner. Rental options in the private market are often far out of reach, particularly for those who are facing underemployment, unemployment or without family support.

And while social services exist, navigating them can be difficult. Some users shared that they were hesitant to approach governmental agencies, either due to extended waiting times, stigma, or because they assumed they weren’t eligible for “help”. Others pointed out that social service organisations are often overwhelmed, stretched thin by growing demand as rents rise faster than wages.

Amid these DIY survival strategies, one comment stood out — offering a concrete resource that even some of the formerly homeless weren’t aware of:

“Please Google any S3P (Safe Sound Sleeping Places) near your area. They are shelters for rough sleepers — safe, with showers, sometimes even meals. Some are run by religious groups, but you don’t have to follow the faith to stay there.”

S3Ps are low-barrier shelter spaces coordinated through MSF’s Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers (PEERS) network. They provide immediate, temporary nighttime accommodation, typically between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., with access to basic hygiene and a safe sleeping environment.

For those who qualify, some social service offices may also provide case management, food vouchers, and transitional housing support.

A system under pressure

Singapore prides itself on planning, safety, and efficiency. But these stories reveal a pressure point in the system, particularly for those who don’t fit the traditional mould: young, single, unemployed individuals with no family safety net. The most striking part of the Reddit thread wasn’t just the vulnerability of the original question but how many responded with their own stories of quiet determination that is often invisible.

If you are or know anyone in need of help: