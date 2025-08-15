When your stomach crosses the Causeway: Malaysian accidentally orders GrabFood in Singapore

MALAYSIA: We’ve all made silly mistakes when ordering food online — maybe choosing the wrong drink, or forgetting to remove that one ingredient you hate. But one Malaysian GrabFood customer has taken it to an international level… quite literally.

A Facebook post that’s been making the rounds this week shows an unusual GrabFood order screen: the customer in Malaysia had somehow placed an order in Singapore. The app even warned them about the “small” detail that their food was 620 km away and would take more than six hours to deliver. Also, the app notified them that it crossed a country border.

If the courier had accepted the order, the food would have had to cross the Causeway, half of Peninsular Malaysia, and a good chunk of Johor — making it possibly the most ambitious food delivery trip of the year.

How did this even happen?

The exact cause remains unknown, but netizens had no shortage of theories — and jokes. Some suggested the customer might have forgotten to change their location after visiting Singapore. “I think he went to Malaysia and forgot to change his location,” one person speculated. Others blamed technology itself: “He was probably using VPN and his location was somewhere else,” another guessed, implying the order might have been a digital mishap rather than a human one.

Several commenters turned the blunder into a logistics comedy sketch. “How about using J&T instead, bro?” one quipped, imagining the food arriving in a cardboard box days later. Another questioned the ultimate fate of the meal: “So will the food be for the rider now?”

And of course, the most important (and arguably most relatable) question was raised almost immediately: “I wonder how much the delivery fee would be?” Given that it’s 620 km, you might as well buy the delivery driver a whole new motorbike to make the trip — and maybe throw in a hotel stay halfway.

The lighter side of cross-border life

While it’s an amusing reminder to always check your delivery address, it also highlights the quirks of living so close to another country, where a simple tap on your phone can (apparently) send your lunch order across national borders.

In the end, no food appears to have made the long-haul journey. But if it had, we can only imagine the GrabFood driver explaining to customs: “It’s for a hungry guy in Malaysia. Fries are getting cold.”

Read also: ‘No bus at all’: Commuters endure long, miserable waits as public transport falls short