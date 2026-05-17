‘Vasantham Chef’ Arifin now serving hawker food in Tekka after high-end restaurant shuts down

SINGAPORE: Local celebrity chef Arifin has been spotted operating a hawker stall in Little India after his high-end restaurant shuttered, months after a rebranding exercise.

Chef Arifin is not only a veteran chef who has spent more than four decades in Singapore’s food and beverage scene, but also a prominent media personality and well-known among the country’s Indian population. He is known by some in the community as the “Vasantham Chef” as he has appeared in several culinary programmes broadcast by Mediacorp’s Tamil-language channel, Vasantham.

The famous chef founded his own restaurant named Bacos, which quickly became a hotspot for local Indians and those hoping to taste the recipes they see on television or catch a glimpse of the chef who created them. Located at the Tekka Place shopping centre in Little India, Bacos was known for blending Indian and Italian flavours, something Chef Arifin describes as “fusion cuisine”.

The bold cross-cultural menu appeared to be a hit, with patrons lapping up unique dishes such as tandoori butter chicken pasta, fusion biryani creations, wraps, pizzas and other Indian-Italian hybrids. Reviews frequently mention the unusual flavour combinations and generous portions.

Despite its popularity, Bacos is no longer in operation. Chef Arifin, who previously shared in public about the difficulties of sustaining the business during the COVID-19 period, closed the doors to the restaurant on Nov 23 last year before the doors reopened under a new brand name.

A statement on Bacos’ social media page had said at the time, “Today is our final day operating under the Bacos name…But every ending carries a new beginning. We will reopen 29th Saturday, reborn with a brand-new identity, a richer heritage, and a whole new dining experience.”

On Nov 29, Bacos reopened as Anjaraipetti at the same ground-floor Tekka Place location, this time featuring a menu replete with traditional Tamil fare, with meals served on a banana leaf.

While the business was now being run by a new proprietor named Mr Vasanth, Bacos’ much-loved signature dishes slowly started trickling back into the menu before making a full comeback in February 2026, due to popular demand.

On March 25 2026, however, Anjaraipetti announced that it will be closing its doors for good. The restaurant team said on social media, “Anjaraipetti was never just a restaurant; it was a place of memories, laughter, and shared moments. Though we are now closed, the memories we created together will always remain. Thank you, Singapore, for your love and support.”

Months after the closure of the venture, Chef Arifin has been spotted behind the stove again but this time at a hawker stall.

Facebook user Kali Dass S spotted the chef whipping up delicious meals at a stall at the Tekka Market food centre. Sharing that Chef Arifin was “dishing out plates of mee goreng and other local favourites,” Mr Dass said online:

“There were no cameras or cooking show lights, just the chef serving customers directly. We ordered three items from his stall, and each one was a genuine delight and wow, comforting, flavourful, and clearly made with care.”

His post quickly went viral among Singaporean Indians, with many sharing that they will be visiting the food centre to support their beloved ‘Vasantham Chef’.