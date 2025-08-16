// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Photo: Freepik
LifestyleTravel
3 min.Read

When the sun sets, the real adventure begins: Why “noctourism” is the next big travel trend

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

ASIA: If you’ve ever felt that the world’s capitals become animated after dark, you’re not alone. The newest travel trend is ideal for night owls and adventure hunters: Noctourism.

Yes, it’s about exploring places after sunset when everything looks different. Forget about waking up at dawn or visiting museums at midday. Noctourism swings the focus to moonlit markets, desert expeditions, pulsating nightspots, and starwatching paths. It’s a trend that centres on the exquisiteness and oomph of travel in the dead of night.

Why travel at night?

Noctourism isn’t just a fleeting movement or the latest trend; it’s a novel way to connect and “interact” with a place. As social media fills with wistful descriptions of lantern-lit jubilees and dynamic night marketplaces, holidaymakers and tourists are finding that some of the best experiences take place long after the sun sets.

There are real-world rewards, too. Nighttime habitually means cooler climate, fewer hordes, and more local zests. In warmer zones, sightseeing after dark can be much more relaxed. Additionally, post-pandemic, people are seeking slower, deeper, and more meaningful travel experiences, and nighttime activities offer this.

So, where should you go if you’re ready to travel by moonlight? These destinations show that some of the best stories unfold after dark.

Singapore 🇸🇬

Closer to home, Singapore offers plenty of nocturnal fun. The Night Safari is ideal for animal lovers, while the Rain Vortex light shows at Jewel Changi Airport are a lovely way to spend an evening. For something more active, try cycling through Jurassic Mile under the stars—it’s a fun way to explore the prehistoric-themed trail.

Tokyo, Japan 🇯🇵

Tokyo becomes a neon-lit dreamscape for night explorers. You can wander through the electric streets of Shinjuku and Shibuya, try yakitori on an evening food tour, or enjoy live music in the hidden bars of Golden Gai. If you prefer something more tranquil, hike Mount Takao by moonlight or watch fireworks at the Showa Kinen Park Festival.

Chiang Mai, Thailand 🇹🇭

This northern Thai city turns into a nighttime paradise. Browse the vast night bazaars, enjoy sizzling street food, or take a guided tour through Chiang Mai Night Safari. If you visit in November, be sure to catch the Yi Peng Lantern Festival—a breathtaking scene of floating lights.

Dubai, UAE 🇦🇪

Have you ever wanted to stargaze in the desert? In Dubai, you can do that. Nighttime desert safaris offer dune bashing under the moon, starlit skies, and traditional Bedouin-style dinners. In the city, the Dubai Fountain (reopening October 2025) and late-night shopping at The Dubai Mall provide more urban excitement.

Seoul, South Korea 🇰🇷

This city is always awake. You can grab late-night snacks at Gwangjang Market, sing your heart out in a karaoke room (called noraebang), or shop in the vibrant Dongdaemun district at midnight. If you want a more relaxed atmosphere, bring some ramyeon and enjoy the calm of the Han River at night.

Know before you go

Noctourism can be magical, but planning is essential:

  • Save offline maps and last train times because public transport options may be limited at night.
  • Keep a ride-hailing app handy. If you’re alone, stick to well-lit areas and share your location with a friend.
  • For night hikes or safaris, go with trusted guides, and avoid making loud noises or using bright lights that might disturb wildlife.
  • Lastly, pace yourself. Merging noctourism with daytime exploration can be exhausting. Stay hydrated and take a breather.
A new way to see the world

Noctourism isn’t just about being awake late at night; it’s about seeing the world differently. At night, when it’s darker, places disclose a softer, more authentic side. There’s enchantment in the silence of a city street, the radiance of paper kerosene lamps or the glow of paper lanterns, and the sound of waves roaring underneath a sparkly sky.

So next time you explore the world, fight the impulse to turn in early. Go out. Explore the shadows and glimmers. Some of the most memorable travel moments occur not in the bright light of day but when the world is illuminated by moonlight.

