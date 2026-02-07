When helpers start showing their ‘attitude’ towards you, it’s rarely just about the work; it’s more about what was left unsaid

SINGAPORE: It all started when a Singapore employer felt something shift at home. After a year of smooth sailing, her helper suddenly seemed unhappy. Tasks were met with growing unpleasantness and even some “attitude.” Tension also crept in, forcing the employer to turn to Facebook, seeking an answer: should she call the agent and just tell her helper to pack up and leave?

We first published the details of this incident on The Independent Singapore on November 8, 2025. The story asked a question many employers also silently wonder when things feel off: do you fix them or just replace them?

The employer, in this case, wrote that her helper had grown “a bit unhappy,” so she worried the helper might “get even angrier” and do something to their household. As such, her proposed solution was: “Should I just get our agent to turn up at our house and get her to pack her stuff?”

But then, what followed was not the validation she expected. Many replies pushed back on that proposal. They did not focus on contracts or agents. They focused on behaviour, tone, and power as one commenter asked, “Did you treat your helper nicely? Maybe she has a reason to have a black face?” The message was: start by looking inward.

Another person said, “Vice versa… how do you treat her (helper)? Why is she showing a bit of attitude?” The advice was: Sit down. Talk. Social media would not solve a household problem.

When one domestic helper joined the discussion, her words carried weight because they came from lived experience. She explained that helpers often “show attitude” only after long silence. “As helpers, we can’t demand or say our opinions most of the time, so we have to keep them to ourselves,” she wrote.

The helper added that when employers do not open up, frustration has nowhere to go. It turns into a bad mood expressed through tone and distance. “If our employer knows how to sit with us and talk, we can work things out,” she said.

Her final point cut close to the core issue. Helpers do not want to change employers at the first sign of trouble, but when communication shuts down, tension fills the gap. “We end up having an attitude, and no one’s happy.”

This exchange matters much because it shows how expectations and reality often drift apart. Employers may expect quiet efficiency and loyal obedience. Helpers may expect just basic warmth and listening to each other. Both sides notice the change when such expectations are unmet, but few stop to ask why.

In Singapore, domestic work sits in a strange space. It is paid labour, but it takes place in homes. Showing authority feels personal. Feedback feels emotional. When discomfort appears, replacement can seem easier than reflection.

But the comments suggest a different truth. Many conflicts do not start with bad helpers or bad employers. They start with unspoken stress, long hours, and no safe space to talk.

The employer asked an easy question: whether to call the agent and get the helper out of the house. The crowd asked back a hard question: why not ask yourself what went wrong and talk it over with your helper?

That question still remains online today, long after the post faded from the Facebook group feed. Yet, in a way, it’s something helpful left embedded for other employers in a similar situation to reflect on as well.

