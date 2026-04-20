When doing your job ‘isn’t enough’: Reddit debate on pressure to go further

SINGAPORE: A seemingly simple question posted on Reddit has struck a nerve with many Singaporeans: what’s so wrong with being “just okay” at work?

The post, shared on the /askSingapore subreddit, came from a young working adult who felt increasingly out of step with workplace expectations. While they were content with their current job, pay and quality of life, they found themselves surrounded by colleagues and managers who constantly pushed for more output, more innovation, more ambition.

At the heart of their frustration was a simple thought: if something isn’t broken, why fix it?

The pressure to be more

The writer described a workplace culture where doing the job well wasn’t enough. There was an unspoken expectation to overdeliver, improve constantly, and stand out.

Even when enhancements led to confusion among users, their manager remained firm that pushing for more was the right approach. It reflected a broader mindset many Singaporeans are familiar with: Success is tied to relentless improvement and measurable achievement.

This pressure doesn’t just come from bosses. It often comes from peers, family, and society at large. The idea that one should always be striving for something bigger can make contentment feel like complacency.

“There’s nothing wrong with being mediocre”

The post quickly drew a wave of responses, many of them surprisingly supportive. “There’s nothing wrong with being mediocre as long as you’re fine with it. It’s your life, live as you wish,” one commenter wrote, echoing a sentiment that personal satisfaction should matter more than external expectations.

Another offered a more placating, but philosophical take: “Mediocre sounds negative, replace it with ‘adequate’.” In other words, perhaps the issue isn’t the lifestyle itself, but the label we attach to it. Perhaps it’s the way society has shaped our self-perception that forces us to prioritise things like “doing more”, because doing otherwise is a form of failure.

Others challenged the very idea of what success means. One user pointed out, “You’re not mediocre. You just realise that there is more meaning to life than chasing a career. No one died with their grave marked as ‘best employee’.”

It’s a reminder that for many, work is just one part of life. It is not the defining metric of self-worth.

A clash of mindsets

Still, not everyone agreed.

“For a mediocre person, being driven scares them. For a driven person, being mediocre scares them,” one commenter noted, highlighting a fundamental difference in how people view ambition.

Another added a practical perspective: “Well, there are consequences for doing the bare minimum… namely, risking being irrelevant and unemployed in the work context.”

These responses reflect a tension many workers face. On one hand, there is a desire for balance, stability and personal happiness. On the other, there is a real need to remain competitive and employable in a fast-moving economy.

Success, perception, and self-worth

What makes this conversation resonate is how deeply tied work is to identity. In many societies, especially in places like Singapore, career success is often seen as a reflection of personal value. Promotions, pay raises, and recognition become markers not just of professional progress, but of self-worth.

So when someone chooses not to chase these markers, it can feel like they are going against the grain.

But as some commenters pointed out, that choice can also be a form of clarity.

“Not an issue unless it risks survival. Just opinion,” one user wrote, suggesting that as long as basic needs are met, the rest becomes a personal decision rather than a societal obligation.

Finding your own definition of “enough”

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the discussion is that there is no single “correct” way to approach work. For some, ambition and constant growth bring fulfilment. For others, stability, meaningful work and time outside the office matter more.

The challenge lies in recognising that these paths are different, not better or worse.

Choosing to be “adequate” in a world that celebrates overachievement is not necessarily a lack of drive. Sometimes, it’s a conscious decision to prioritise other parts of life.

And in a culture that often equates success with more, learning to define what “enough” looks like for yourself might be one of the hardest (and arguably the most important) things to do.

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