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Singapore-based worker asks whether to take a 40% pay raise now or stay for bigger long-term gains

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based Reddit user has sparked discussion online after sharing a career dilemma that many young professionals can relate to: take a significant pay raise now or stay put for potentially bigger gains in the future.

The post, shared on the Reddit community r/askSingapore on April 9, drew more than 100 responses from users weighing in with advice, personal experiences, and cautionary perspectives.

In the post, the user explained that they had received a job offer with a roughly 40% salary increase, bringing their pay to around S$9,000. They admitted that this was a jump that they described as “very tempting.”

However, they also noted that their current role, in a Big Four advisory firm, offers a relatively predictable progression. Annual increments of S$800 to S$1,000 and an upcoming promotion to manager mean they could reach a similar salary level within two years.

Looking further ahead, the user believes they could exceed S$12,000 within a few years and potentially double or even triple their salary over a decade, based on industry trends and the trajectory of senior colleagues.

This then created a classic dilemma that many face: immediate financial reward versus long-term growth potential.

Beyond salary: weighing intangible factors

The Redditor also highlighted several non-monetary considerations. The new role offers better work-from-home flexibility, requiring only one to two days in the office compared to three to four in their current job.

However, they expressed comfort and satisfaction in their existing workplace, citing supportive colleagues and familiarity with the role. They also noted that despite the reputation of long hours in their current industry, they have become efficient and are already taking on managerial responsibilities.

Another key factor is job title. The new role would involve a step back to an analyst position, while the user is on track to become a manager in their current firm. To anyone who’s experienced in a similar industry, this could be a move that may affect one’s career progression and professional identity in the long run.

Netizens highlight risks and trade-offs

Many Reddit users responded with thoughtful takes, often reframing the dilemma in terms of certainty versus assumptions.

One commenter advised looking beyond salary alone, pointing out that factors such as work-from-home arrangements, leave entitlements, medical benefits, and commute time can significantly affect overall job satisfaction. They also stressed the importance of leaving on good terms if the user chooses to move, to keep future options open.

Another user challenged the premise of the decision, noting that the comparison is not between two guaranteed outcomes but between immediate gains and “potential” future rewards. They pointed out that even seemingly fixed career progression paths can change unexpectedly, as employers retain the ability to alter plans or terminate roles.

A different perspective highlighted the assumptions embedded in the user’s thinking. The commenter noted that the user may be overestimating the certainty of salary growth in their current role while underestimating potential growth in the new one, effectively “trading the bad things that might not happen in the new role, for the good things that might not happen in the current role.”

Some users shared personal experiences, with one suggesting that staying to secure a manager position in a Big Four firm can be valuable, as such promotions are often harder to obtain elsewhere due to limited opportunities and lower staff turnover. This response highlighted how securing a job title can make one’s qualifications more impressive, making them more attractive for potential offers down the road.

A dilemma many can relate to

The discussion is a reality faced by many professionals in Singapore: navigating career choices where both options carry merit, but also uncertainty.

While a 40% pay increase is undeniably attractive, the value of stability, clear progression, and workplace satisfaction can be just as significant. At the same time, long-term projections, no matter how promising, are never guaranteed.

Ultimately, the post resonated because it captures a familiar tension: choosing between what is certain now and what might come later. One thing is clear, however: there is no universally “correct” answer, only one that works best for you and the circumstances surrounding you.

Read also: WP MPs ask if Singapore’s job market is leaving young people behind

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