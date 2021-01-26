WhatsApp’s privacy policy: What will changes mean to 400m Indian users?

The executives, however, reiterated that WhatsApp was “committed to safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms”.

The meeting took place at a time when the security of user data has come under intense public scrutiny.

It has been assured that WhatsApp will not share its data with Facebook and that all conversations, photos, documents, video calls are end-to-end encrypted.

Most of the policy changes will reflect on business accounts in WhatsApp.

Metadata, such as IP address, OS, phone model and screen resolution, will be shared with Facebook. If the user avoids interacting with a business account, no data other than the metadata will be shared with Facebook.

The distrust lies primarily with Facebook, considering its recent record of safeguarding user data.

WhatsApp will now collect greater amounts of data, including time, frequency and duration of interactions. Interactions with businesses will be sold to third parties to supply targeted advertising.

Moreover, data collected by WhatsApp will be shared with Facebook and other Facebook companies to design their products and improve services. This was an option the user could opt out of but now there is no choice. These changes, however, do not impede on the end-to-end encryption of personal messages.

There has been much misinformation about these changes, leading to WhatsApp having to defer the mandatory implementation of the policy by three months until the company can regain some public trust.