Wednesday, September 24, 2025
WhatsApp message translation feature
Photo: WhatsApp
WhatsApp rolls out message translations to iOS and Android users

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

WhatsApp has started rolling out message translations on its iOS and Android apps, although it is only available on certain devices and may not be available to some users yet. There is also no update on whether the feature will be made available on its web or Windows app.

“In the meantime, we recommend keeping WhatsApp updated on your device so you can get the feature as soon as it’s available,” the messaging platform’s support page stated.

Engadget reported that initially, Android users will be able to translate messages in Arabic, English, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish, while Apple users will have support for Arabic, Dutch, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese, with more language support in the future.

Users can translate sent or received messages in individual or group chats but not locations, documents, contacts, stickers, or GIFs.

Messages can be translated by holding down on the text, tapping Translate, and choosing the preferred language, although Android users have an extra option to turn on automatic translation for an entire chat.

“Message translations were designed to protect the privacy of your chats. That’s why translations occur on your device where WhatsApp cannot see them,” the messaging platform stated on its blog. /TISG

