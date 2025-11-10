What would you do if a person using a cane cuts the queue at a hawker stall?

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to crowdsource opinions, sounding quite frustrated after a differently abled person suddenly cut into the queue at a hawker stall just as they were about to order.

In a Nov 9 (Sunday) post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, u/synthified said they wanted to ask fellow Singaporeans what they would do in such a situation. The queue-cutter, described as a man in his 50s who appeared to be a stroke survivor, was “visibly handicapped” as he walked with a limp and used a cane. He cut into the line “at a popular hawker stall during peak period and proceeded to order 3 or more main dishes.”

Disabled man cuts queue after 45-minute wait

The post author explained further that they had been in the queue for 45 minutes and simply wanted one bowl of noodles, adding, “I was stunned when he walked in front of me and proceeded to order without any warning or explanation. He was nowhere near the queue/vicinity when I was queuing.”

Posing the question as an AITA, they wondered if they had been wrong to ask the hawker to serve their order first, since they were only ordering one bowl of noodles.

“I told the owner nicely that if it’s ok to get my bowl first since he ordered 3 bowls, which the owner kindly replied ok. I would’ve let it slide or close one eye if it’s a bowl only, but I was clearly thrown off when he just cut in front of me when I was about to order,” they added.

The most upvoted answer came from a Reddit user who wrote, “If it’s someone who is visibly handicapped, I typically don’t mind. Sometimes it’s about being a bit more forgiving to someone else who may have difficulties in other stuff, and not like I have to wait for 10 minutes more. That said, some stall owners will tell them off to join the queue. Some don’t mind or don’t care.”

They added, however, that when it comes to the elderly, “it depends because some are just exerting their ‘entitlement’.”

For another commenter, it was all right to allow a differently abled person to go to the front of a queue, as long as they’re only ordering food for themselves, and not for others as well.

Another agreed, writing: “He ordered 3 bowls, it’s not a case of him having any difficulties. This is just blatantly taking advantage of his appearance to cut queues ordering for his whole family… He can also just ask nicely.”

Forgiveness vs. entitlement

“I understand life is difficult for them, but really, how much extra time and effort does it take to say a few words… people will be more understanding if you at least acknowledge the situation instead of immediately being entitled,” a commenter chimed in.

Others told the post author that it was understandable and reasonable to have gotten annoyed at the situation, while acknowledging that this is probably one of the times when someone just needs to turn a blind eye.

“The issue is more of the sense of entitlement and not even having the courtesy to ask, or apologise for cutting. Even if I took pity on the person and wanted to help by giving way, I’d still tell them off for not asking,” one wrote. /TISG

