What to do when you’re unemployed and scared of starting the job seeking process all over again

SINGAPORE: After a local Reddit user sought advice, expressing dismay to find himself unemployed for the second time in three years and feeling “really scared to apply for new jobs,” many commenters told him he was not alone.

“I’m unemployed now after working for 13 years in my career (in accounting), and really, really having a phobia of applying for my next roles. I’m taking a break for a while but feeling really sian,” wrote u/createthyusername in a post on r/askSingapore on Thursday (Jun 26).

The post author received a lot of good advice from obliging Reddit users, ranging from urging him to take a longer break to developing hobbies or attending workshops that would actually help him get hired.

However, many commenters chimed in to say that they were also in the same boat.

When one wrote that they were “Unemployed since December 2024!”, another replied, “Same here.”

“My friend has been searching for a job for over six months…” a commenter wrote.

“I’m unemployed now, just finished a nine-month-long temp contract job, so there’s that,” another said.

One wrote, “Been unemployed for 4 months, surviving on foodpanda deliveries till I can find something that works for me.”

“Sigh, Same as you. Got laid off in April and still trying to find something. Still trying to find a good workplace too, as there are places I went to that are toxic or the job description is totally different,” a Reddit user wrote.

“I’ve been unemployed for a year now. Still hunting and hoping! Don’t give up!” wrote another encouragingly.

The number of similar comments caused the post author to write, “Oh man.. there’s so many of us out here :(.“

In light of all this, there are ways for people who are experiencing anxiety when it comes to the job search to overcome their fears. It is by no means unusual, and some might even say perfectly normal, to feel trepidation, especially when a person has had a negative experience, such as being terminated or working under a toxic boss.

Advice from experts at Indeed includes pinpointing exactly where the fear comes from. It’s easier to fight and overcome an enemy that we know, after all.

“Once you can name your fears, you’ll be able to find specific resources for overcoming those fears. In doing this, you may discover that your fears are not uncommon and you are not alone, which may be reassuring,” a recent post from Indeed’s Career Guide reads.

Another way to overcome fear is to prepare thoroughly for an interview, which includes conducting due diligence on the company and being well-prepared with questions of your own. Practice interviews with a trusted friend can also be helpful.

Indeed also encourages self-care, including getting enough sleep and practicing stress management methods. It also includes positive self-talk, which means you know that you are good enough and that if you don’t get chosen, it’s not personal.

It also pays to temper expectations when you do get hired.

“When you get a new job, remember that you will be new to the position for some time. Your ability to perform the tasks will come with experience and practice. Rather than going into a new job expecting to know everything, give yourself room to make mistakes and grow within your position. With this patient attitude toward yourself, you’ll likely improve in your role, and positive feelings will follow,” the post reads. /TISG

