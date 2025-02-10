SINGAPORE: A foreigner took to Reddit to ask Singaporeans what lifestyle he and his family should expect when relocating to Singapore with a household income of S$400K per year.

“My wife recently got promoted, and we will be moving to Singapore for three years. I’m trying to mentally prepare for the different lifestyle we will have in Singapore and most importantly have realistic expectations on how different our lifestyle will be (if at all) based on our income,” he wrote on the ‘Ask Singapore’ forum on Saturday (Feb 8).

Given Singapore’s high cost of living, he sought insights on several key aspects of daily life, including housing, family-friendly neighbourhoods, food and groceries, and whether their budget would allow them to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

He also shared details about their way of life in the US, writing, “I’d say we have an upper-middle-class lifestyle. We own a spacious home out in the suburbs (three bedroom, three bath), work remotely for the most part, and have very close friends and surrounding areas.”

He added, “We eat out 3 to 4 times a week, either fast food or quick bites, but my wife also enjoys cooking, so we eat in quite a bit as well. The reason why I’m sharing this is to provide context on our current lifestyle.

I’m not someone who enjoys change, so I feel I need to mentally prepare for how it will be for us financially and socially when we are out in Singapore. We are more interested in trying to align our current lifestyle in the US to be the same as Singapore at a minimum.”

He also mentioned that his wife’s company would provide an S$9,000–S$10,000 housing allowance to cover their daughter’s education expenses. “I expected this to be one of the largest expenses, so this is one less thing for us to worry about,” he wrote.

He was also curious about the cost of hiring a live-in maid, as he had heard that domestic helpers were available daily in Singaporean households.

“I’m curious: how much should I expect out of my pocket? How would I go about finding one? And how difficult/easy is it for families to hire the right fit? Are there any ‘watch outs’ I should be aware of?” he asked.

“You can definitely live an upper-class lifestyle in Singapore…”

In the discussion thread, many Singaporeans reassured him that his lifestyle wouldn’t change much after the move, considering their high annual income.

They pointed out that his family would still enjoy a comfortable upper-middle-class life with S$400K a year, plus a housing allowance and school fees covered.

One individual said, “I think all your expenses shouldn’t be an issue in aligning to your previous lifestyle. It might actually be an upgrade in lifestyle, haha.”

Another commented, “With 400k and rental + school fees covered, you can definitely live an upper class lifestyle in Singapore. For housing, you can look at Tanglin / Orchard / Holland Village. A lot of expats with families live in these areas. Rental for a 3br apartment in these areas will probably cost you between $9k-$15k.”

Several Singaporeans told the foreigner that hiring a live-in maid would be relatively affordable for someone with his income.

One individual wrote, “There are a lot of maid agencies in Singapore. That’s where most people get their helpers from. Salary ranges from $550-$1000 a month.”

Another added, “It’s recommended if both you and your wife are working full time, but please try to spare a thought for the maid and get her a proper room. Many do not even get their maids their own room or will have them live in the bomb shelter, which is not ideal.

There are several maid agencies around; you might want to ask colleagues for recommendations when you get here because this isn’t critical for now. Getting the right fit may be difficult; it’s akin to hiring a good employee.”

In other news, Singaporeans have warned a 21-year-old foreigner not to pursue an internship in the country if the company only offers her S$1K monthly.

“They said they’d pay me at least S$1K/month, but I’ve been talking to other interns who are already there, and they told me their salaries barely cover rent (it’s around S$1500 but not more), so they end up needing financial help from their families,” she explained.

Read more: Singaporeans warn foreigner not to take internship in Singapore if the company is only paying her S$1K per month

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)