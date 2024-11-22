SINGAPORE: A student weighed his options in a forum on Wednesday (Nov 20), asking more experienced Singaporeans what should come first–work or a university degree.

“University applications are open and I’m starting to second doubt my original plan, which was to work right after I graduate,” the interior design diploma student said. “This is my last semester…(and) the reason why I wanted to work first is because: 1. I do not have enough money and I am unsure about taking on a student loan, 2. My GPA isn’t good enough for a scholarship (it’s about 2.94 without my 6th-semester result), and 3. I feel like my GPA isn’t good enough to get into university.”

The young Singaporean then shared his doubts, saying, “Despite some of my lecturers saying that you don’t necessarily need a degree to get a job as an interior designer, I can’t help but feel that a diploma will be insufficient because Singapore has this mindset that being a degree holder will get you further in life as compared to a diploma holder.

“So here comes my dilemma…should I go to university to get a degree despite my difficult financial circumstances, or go to work first and see how things go?”

Singaporeans were quite encouraging in the comments, with many advising the student to try working first. “Nothing wrong with working first,” said one. “Then in the future, maybe apply for a part-time degree. Not to stereotype, but once your GPA is below 3, it’s good to figure out what you want to do before rushing in for a degree. Because once you commit, it’s both draining of time and finances.”

Another pointed out that interior design doesn’t require a degree. “It is more of having a good boss that guides you and brings the best out of you,” she said. “Additionally, if you are good at sales, you will do very well in the industry! Good luck!”

According to Campus Magazine, whether one decides to work first or get a degree first, each option has a list of pros and cons that people should consider. Getting a degree first is essential for regulated professions and offers higher earning potential. It also broadens job opportunities. On the other hand, prioritising work experience gives one early practical experience and propels one into financial independence. It also gives people more room to explore different industries and roles.