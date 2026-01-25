What happens when helper habits don’t match employer needs in Singapore homes

SINGAPORE: As I scrolled through an old story of a Facebook post published on our site back on May 5, 2023, something about this domestic-helper dilemma felt like it wasn’t just another “my maid is on her phone all day” gripe; it was more about a clash between expectations and the realities of househelp work that so many in Singapore silently live and struggle with.

Right out of the gate, the employer was blunt about the situation. Despite setting a clear rule that her helper should “not use (the phone) when she’s working or taking care of the children,” the helper kept the mobile phone within arm’s reach. The rule was simple: Phone calls with her own family were allowed only after work hours; otherwise, keep the phone off while on duty, but according to the original post, that line was being crossed — even “when showering my child.”

You can almost see the frustration: a stove forgotten in the “off” position, breakages here and there, and a sense that the helper was taking advantage of a generous employer. It’s easy to read that and think that this helper was simply negligent, but then that’s where the real question sits: Why do expectations and reality so often diverge in employer–helper relationships?

For many employers, there’s a baseline assumption that once a helper is employed, she’ll slot into the household rhythm, set aside personal distractions, and work in predictable ways, but for helpers, many of whom are thousands of kilometres from home, their mobile phone isn’t just a gadget. It’s the thread that keeps them connected to the family they left behind, a touchstone in long days away from their own children and parents. The employer in this case explicitly allowed calls to her kids during the day, yet the tension suggests that even reasonable allowances can get muddled in day-to-day life.

Netizen comments ranged from “have a serious talk and reset expectations” to advice to let the helper go if nothing improves, typical of any online crowd, but here’s the nuance that matters less online and more in the living room, where this is actually happening: Communication is not a one-off checkbox. A rule posted once doesn’t guarantee understanding, especially across cultural, linguistic, and emotional distances. As it seems, it’s not always about who’s at fault, but it’s always about clarity, follow-through, and, most importantly, mutual respect.

At the same time, there’s a valid side to the employer’s frustration. When safety and childcare come to play, there’s no room for games. The helper’s actions, if she uses her phone while showering a child, raise concerns about her ability to remain attentive and professional at work, and as commenters pointed out, if repeated chats don’t shift behaviours, the employer has every right to reconsider the working relationship.

What this story shows is not another simple “helper good” versus “helper bad” narrative. It points out how assumptions about work ethics, boundaries, and daily responsibilities can quietly break apart even well-meaning intentions, and the dominant question isn’t who’s right or wrong, but rather: How can both sides bridge the gap between expectation and lived reality in a way that keeps children safe and relationships respectful?

