‘What do you think of this?’: Netizen sought comments about passenger putting items on bus seats

SINGAPORE: Commuters who ride public buses often highlight a familiar problem: when people put their personal belongings on a seat and take up valuable seating space.

On Facebook, a netizen shared a photo showing a seat being occupied by several plastic bags and a backpack, and another large backpack was placed on the floor nearby. Moreover, a passenger is seated in front of the seat occupied by the said items.

With this, the netizen asked online: “What do you think about this?” without disclosing any more context about what was happening in the photo.

Many netizens commented their thoughts and opinions in the said post. For some, they claimed that placing personal items on empty seats is okay, unless the public transportation gets crowded and someone else needs it.

“Based on the window reflection, the bus isn’t packed. If not many people, I don’t see anything wrong,” another netizen claimed.

Others claimed that taking up seats for personal belongings should have additional fines. A comment claimed: “If I’m the bus inspector, I’ll demand the commuter to tap another card for the luggages!”

Furthermore, others claimed that instead of posting the photo online, he/she should provide useful suggestions like having hooks inside buses for people to hang their items, instead of thinking negatively about the situation.

“If the bus is not packed, fine. So long as it is moved away to allow more people to sit when the bus fills up,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, commuters should be fair and thoughtful on public transportation. It is important to take note that a little consideration can make the ride better for everyone.