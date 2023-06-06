What are your uniquely Singapore workplace annoying moments? — Netizens share funny & absurd office practices, bosses and colleagues

SINGAPORE: An online user has recently started a thread for a list of “triggering uniquely Singaporean office moments,” topped by “Receiving a text or call on the weekends.” The post resonated with many others, as many took to the thread to participate in the discussion.

A netizen created a thread on Reddit on Sunday (June 4), inviting other online users to “Share your triggering uniquely SG office moments.”

“I’m trying to make a list of funny and absurd (or) annoying workplace experiences in Singapore,” the post explained. “It can be anything about office pantry disasters, meeting mishaps, annoying bosses, annoying colleagues or any uniquely Singapore/general workplace moments.”

The netizen started things off by listing a few. “1. Receiving a text/call on the weekends,” the list read. “2. Your boss scheduled a 1-1 with you in 10 mins with no agenda or explanation, 3. Due to budget cuts, everyone is expected to clean your own table and take turns to clean office, 4. When it’s 6pm but everyone appears to be busy because boss is still around, 5. The annoying person who sets up meeting at 9am”

The netizen also included five positive ones, starting with “1. Your boss is out of town for 2 weeks.” The list continued with “2. Team dinner got cancelled, 3. You’ve been told to WFH for a week, 3. Free lunch today!”

Many others collaborated and added their own points to the list.

“This one definitely uniquely Singaporean.. ” wrote one, “Every year must wear red and attend some national day event.. even during covid there was a virtual version and we wore red and sang the national anthem from our own rooms lol.”

Another shared a rather amusing experience, saying, “More funny than annoying: my boss asking for help on his kid’s math homework in our office WhatsApp group and we all (were) trying to solve it without algebra. The kid’s primary 3 so Algrebra solutions are rejected lol.”

“Getting a call at 3am in the morning from a local project manager to ask questions about the current status of the project he’s stressed about,” another wrote.

Still, a fourth shared, “Here’s another one: (get) a call from boss, and when you call back, no one picks up, then you receive a text saying “call you back later”…(then you) receive the call 2 hours later.”

The thread has gotten over 250 upvotes on the online news forum.

