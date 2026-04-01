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Wednesday, April 1, 2026
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Domestic Helpers
4 min.Read

‘Wear masks even on days off’: List of domestic helper rules sparks outrage in Singapore

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A list of household rules for domestic helpers has sparked widespread criticism online after circulating on social media, with some Singaporeans describing the conditions as excessively restrictive and demeaning.

The controversy began when Singapore’s Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) shared a photograph of what appeared to be the front page of a document outlining household rules for a foreign domestic worker. The post, uploaded on March 24, quickly gained traction, drawing strong reactions from netizens.

While quite a few of the rules listed in the document appear to be fair, a number of other rules are being flagged for seeming overly controlling.

The list begins with a requirement that only employer-approved food is permitted inside the house, along with a strict ban on the use of mobile phones and headphones while working.

The rules also emphasise respect towards the employer and their family, including a prohibition on sharing any information about them with outsiders. The helper cannot post photos of the house or children on social media without explicit permission.

The helper is expected to maintain a “high level of personal hygiene and cleanliness,” with personal belongings kept neatly in their room. There is a requirement for “no indecent dressing at all times” and for hair to be kept tied while working.

The document explicitly states that “boyfriends, relationships, sexual activities, indecent acts will not be tolerated,” and that guests are not allowed in the house at any time.

Religious practices are also addressed. The helper is prohibited from accessing or touching the household’s prayer altar or related items, and is only allowed to pray silently, with “no loud prayers.”

The helper is required to remain “pleasant, good, smiling, courteous” at all times and is tasked with ensuring not only their own safety but also that of the household, its members, and its belongings. The helper is also prohibited from smoking or drinking and must wash the family car.

The employer insists that the house must be kept in pristine condition, noting that the flooring, walls, and cabinets are made of “high-quality materials” requiring special care. The helper is also required to be flexible when it comes to the workload, particularly when parents or guests visit, and that any increase in duties “shall be happily acceptable.”

Other restrictions include not entering the master bedroom without permission (except during cleaning), fulfilling a two-year contract term “without any problems,” and seeking approval before making any personal online purchases.

Some netizens reacting to the list online have found these requirements to be understandable, but the rules governing the helper’s off days have raised alarm bells.

First, the helper is only entitled to one day off per month, with any extra off days being at the employer’s discretion. Interestingly, the document initially stated that the helper will get two days off, but the number ‘2’ is scratched off and replaced with a ‘1’ with a pen.

Even during her monthly day off, the helper’s movements are regulated. Leaving the house requires employer permission, and the helper must return on time, inform the employer at least one hour in advance of any delays, and remain contactable throughout the off day.

The helper must wear a mask at all times in crowded places when outside, including on her off days, except when eating or drinking.

The list also makes clear that while the helper may rest between 9 p.m to 7 a.m each day, they must abide by restrictions on noise levels, such as no loud talking during calls or watching things loudly on their phone.

According to HOME, the set of rules was shared by a foreign domestic worker “who explained that it had been issued by her employment agency. According to her, every MDW placed by the agency is given the same set of rules. These “rules” dictate MDWs’ behaviours, dressing and demeanour.”

Revealing that “such rule sheets are not uncommon, whether given by agents or employers,” HOME added, “The underlying spirit of many such rules reduces MDWs to mere labourers – stripping away their humanity and overlooking their need for rest, their rights, and their inherent dignity.”

Singaporeans reacting to the list on Facebook and other social media platforms, where the list has been cross-posted, agree that such extensive controls over a worker’s personal and professional life may strip them of dignity. Some have gone further, suggesting that the conditions resemble “modern-day slavery.”

A number of netizens also pointed out that it is illegal, under Singapore’s employment law, to provide only one day off per month. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) makes it clear that domestic helpers are entitled to one rest day per week.

Some online opined that employers who insist on such rules are “employers from hell”, while others urged both employers and helpers to cultivate mutual respect and trust.

The post, meanwhile, continues to circulate online, fuelling ongoing discussion about the treatment and rights of domestic workers.

HOME helpline for Foreign Domestic Workers

(+65) 6341 5535 (office hours)
1800 7977 977 (toll-free 24 hour hotline)

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