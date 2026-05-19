We see many more angry people in Singapore, netizens share their thoughts

SINGAPORE: With the increasing living costs and demands in Singapore, a netizen observed that many people, especially ‘gig workers,’ are getting angrier at life, causing stressful and disappointing daily interactions that might affect the outcome of their everyday living.

On a Reddit post, the netizen expressed: “Every other day now feels like some random person needs a therapy session, a complaint about expenses, or someone quietly carrying years of frustration.”

The netizen also emphasised the situation with Grab drivers as an example. The post shared that many of these workers were driving 10 to 14 hours a day just to survive, while also dealing with rising petrol prices, rent, platform cuts, and difficult customers.

“Some Grab drivers and riders come across incredibly cynical, passive-aggressive or just emotionally exhausted, and honestly, I don’t even fully blame them anymore,” the netizen declared.

The post also stated that people are burnt out, financially stressed, and resentful, no matter how hard they work.

“Life here still feels like an endless treadmill… Are Singaporeans becoming angrier because life here is genuinely getting too expensive to enjoy anymore?” the netizen questioned.

With this, many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on the subject matter. One commenter agreed that Singaporeans are under pressure—not just from work, but also from their spouses, families, and many other factors, such as HDB prices no longer affordable, little job security, and everywhere is crowded.

“We are like sardines in a can,” the comment remarked.

“How not to be angry when everywhere you go is packed, and you are constantly stressed. People not following rules are just going to make you more pissed,” another netizen stated.

One more netizen described that work-life culture in the country is ‘brutal’, with people being made to work overtime, on weekends, and are expected to be on-call or answer emails 24/7.

“There’s not really anywhere people can go to de-stress as well. In other countries, you might go take a hike somewhere or go for a long drive. But where can you do that in Singapore? Driving from one end of the island to another would take at most an hour, and if you get stuck in traffic, then it’s even more stressful,” the comment further added.

“I think everyone has been angry for a long time; people just don’t speak out that much until the rise of social media,” one more commenter concluded.

As discussions like this continue to spread online, people are really experiencing a rising toll on everyday life in Singapore. Many are seeking necessary actions that are needed to ease the frustrations, or to just reduce stress, as they survive their everyday lives.