‘We haven’t received proper receipts for the deductions’: Tenant says landlord kept 30% of deposit without clear justification

SINGAPORE: A frustrated tenant has taken to an online forum after her landlord withheld about 30% of her security deposit at the end of a long-term lease.

Posting on the r/askSingapore Reddit forum on Tuesday (Jul 15), the woman shared that she had only received roughly 70% of her deposit back, with the rest allegedly retained for “repairs.”

She explained that more than two weeks had passed since the unit was handed over, but she had yet to receive any receipts or documents to justify the deductions. She also noted that the reasons for withholding the deposit appeared to change over time.

At one point, the property agent allegedly claimed the amount was being kept “just in case” additional problems surfaced. Later on, it was reportedly to “see how they’d respond.”

The tenant added that many of the listed charges seemed to be related to normal “wear and tear,” which should not typically be deducted under standard rental agreements.

She also mentioned that she and her co-tenants had personally carried out a number of minor repairs before moving out, without seeking reimbursement.

“We’ve tried to resolve this amicably, but it’s becoming emotionally draining,” she said. “Has anyone dealt with something similar? How did you handle it, or get a fair outcome? Appreciate any thoughts or tips.”

“Do read your tenancy agreement.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean responded, “Bruh… sounds like they’re just taking advantage at this point. You should demand receipts and proof of every single thing they claim needs ‘repair.’ Pretty sure landlords are legally required to give a full breakdown with receipts within a set time, or they lose the right to deduct anything.”

Another advised, “Do read your tenancy agreement. If I’m not wrong, rental security deposit should be fully refunded upon lease completion, and for moving out renovation should have another deposit which is a small amount (just in case), and 14 days is too long, cause once you hand over the unit, the management should be able to tell if there’s any repair work to be done or not.”

A third added, “If you haven’t already done so, save all the communication and list the deductions they’ve mentioned, as well as note down the shifting reasons they gave and any delay in providing receipts.

Consider sending a formal, factual email that includes the timeline of events, a request for official receipts/invoices for any deductions, and a firm ask for the return of the remaining deposit within a specific deadline.”

What tenants can do if their landlord withholds the security deposit

According to Singapore Legal Advice, if a landlord decides to withhold part or all of a tenant’s security deposit, the tenant is entitled to ask for a detailed explanation.

This includes requesting that the landlord put their reasons in writing and provide relevant supporting documents, such as receipts or invoices for any repair work.

If the landlord fails to give a valid justification, the tenant may consider engaging a lawyer to issue a letter of demand. Alternatively, for claims not exceeding S$20,000, the tenant can file a case with the Small Claims Tribunals at a relatively low cost.

Read also: ‘Not a single cent back’: Man says trusted friend never returned S$70k loan after three years

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)