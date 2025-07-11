‘Not a single cent back’: Man says trusted friend never returned S$70k loan after three years

SINGAPORE: A man in his late 20s shared on social media that he lost nearly S$70,000 after being deceived by someone he once considered “a trusted friend.”

In a post on r/singaporehappenings, he explained that he lent the money in good faith about three years ago, believing he was helping out a close friend. However, the friend has never returned a single cent.

Despite filing a police report and winning a civil lawsuit, he still hasn’t been repaid.

The friend has completely refused to make any repayments, making a mockery of the court’s judgment.

“This has been going on for about three years, and I’m really very, very tired,” he wrote. “I have a long road ahead of me, and saving up on these legal fees will definitely be beneficial, but on the flip side, I can’t just let the debtor get away so easily.”

Ending his post, he asked the online community for advice. “What would you do if you were in my shoes? Move on or continue burning more money on legal fees, hoping that the debtor pays up?”

“Channel your energy into saving / low-risk investments.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor said, “Sorry to hear that, I had my lesson of lending money and feeling the pain of not getting it back on time. If there’s one thing I have learnt, is that you have to leave the lending to the banks instead of being suckered into it.”

Another wrote, “I guess it depends on whether you believe the debtor can even pay you back in the first place, but given that 3 years have passed, I doubt so. If true, the best thing for your mental health is to just accept and move on.

Channel your energy into saving or low-risk investments, and in the long run and it’ll be easier to let go as you accumulate back the amount lost.”

A third advised, “Stop focusing on the idea that the money will magically pop back into your hands if you beg hard enough from him using the law or assuming you can revenge your money back and make him suffer.

In the end, you have nobody else but yourself to blame; you made a bad call and lent money to people who couldn’t be trusted.”

