Saturday, July 12, 2025
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

S’porean worker earning S$2.4k claims company does not reimburse transport expenses for work-related deliveries

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean employee took to social media to share that his company has not been reimbursing him for transportation costs he paid out of pocket while delivering items for work.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum, the employee revealed that he graduated with a degree in Business Management and currently works as a Business Operations/Project Coordinator. However, his role has since expanded to include admin work, procurement, accounting, coordination, and even courier duties.

“On days when I’m tasked to collect or deliver items from clients and vendors, I use public transport, which I don’t get reimbursed for even when the location is out of the way or involves multiple stops,” he explained, adding that this has been going on for a year.

He also shared that although his company has a four-day workweek, he is expected to do overtime twice a week and remain contactable even on his days off and medical leave.

To make matters worse, his gross monthly salary is only S$2,400. This year, he said, there was no salary increment, no annual wage supplement (AWS), and no bonus. All he received was a $10 Chinese New Year ang pao and one additional day added to his already limited seven-day annual leave entitlement.

Fed up with the arrangement, he asked the community: “Is this normal or too toxic for an SME? Is it time to jump? What if the grass isn’t actually greener on the other side? Would appreciate any advice, especially from anyone who’s been through something like this or even worse.”

“You are being exploited.”

Shocked by the extreme working conditions and low pay, many urged the employee to leave his job.

One Singaporean Redditor said, “At this point, any patch of grass anywhere else is greener than yours…. You already know what to do!”

Another commented, “Just leave, dude… You are underpaid and doing multiple roles. You are being exploited. And you only have 7 days AL?”

A third shared, “I’m also working in an SME, and my starting pay is at least S$1k more. Mine is considered a 5-day workweek, but I don’t have to work OT, and my AL is twice yours. Your company is offering too little, but try to find another job before resigning. Don’t leave without having another offer secured.”

Do employers need to cover transport expenses?

Yes, if the travel is work-related. According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), an employee’s basic salary does not include travel allowances or reimbursements for expenses incurred while carrying out official duties, such as making deliveries or attending off-site meetings. These costs are considered separate and should be borne by the employer.

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)

