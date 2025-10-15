‘We don’t work politics like that in Singapore.’ WP posts timeline on its response to Noor Deros issue

SINGAPORE: After the ministerial statement on Tuesday (Oct 14) about foreign interference and race and religion in Singapore politics, the Workers’ Party issued a timeline on its response to events that occurred shortly before the General Election on May 3.

In his statement, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam referred to Noor Deros, a self-styled Islamic preacher who is not accredited as an Ustaz in Singapore, who publicly endorsed on April 23 and 24 the WP’s Malay Muslim candidate Faisal Manap. The demands he made were along racial and religious lines.

“Asking Singaporeans to vote for political parties and candidates along racial, religious lines is a reckless thing to do. It also sets a dangerous precedent,” said Mr Shanmugam, adding that the response from the WP had been delayed and ambiguous.

WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh accepted that the party’s statement on Noor Deros could have been clearer, but disagreed that it had been delayed.

“In the event there is something untoward or awry, the Workers’ Party is not shy of coming together and trying to resolve the issue,” said Mr Singh.

The party has since issued a timeline regarding the incident.

The Elections Department had issued a statement warning against mixing religion and politics on the evening of April 25, and the WP had responded to this by the next morning.

“We remain firmly committed to Singapore’s secular, multiracial, multi-religious society, and to protecting the integrity of our electoral process,” the WP said in its April 26 statement, clarifying that there had been no promises to any person in exchange for support, including to Noor Deros, in the meeting where he had been present.

Mr Manap, who is the WP’s vice chair, had himself said during the debate on the Maintenance of Religious Harmony (Amendment) Bill: “Religion needs to be kept aside, or apart from politics, so that religion will not be used to gain personal benefit or to benefit any political party.”

At a media doorstop on April 26, Mr Singh had been asked by Zaobao journalist Daryl Lim regarding details of the meeting wherein Noor Deros had been present.

Mr Singh explained that the meeting was supposed to have been with some senior Malay Muslim religious leaders, and there had been no indication that Noor Deros would be there. When he showed up, he had a list of demands.

“And of course, as our statement makes it quite clear, there’s no situation of ‘if the WP pushes forward this agenda, I will support you’,” said Mr Singh.

“I’m sorry, we don’t work politics like that in Singapore. We don’t work politics like that in the Workers’ Party.

“People have views. I think government officials, even ministers, meet with various members of religious groups in Singapore. So do we. And if this gentleman thinks that his advocacy will lead to the issues being brought up by the Workers’ Party, I think he’s sadly mistaken,” said Mr Singh at the time.

