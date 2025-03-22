SINGAPORE: With heavy rainfall sweeping across the country, Singaporeans have taken to social media to exchange tips on staying dry and navigating the monsoon season. From investing in waterproof bags to commuting in slippers, many shared some tips for rainy days.

According to The Straits Times, continuous downpours over the past few days have darkened skies and disrupted outdoor activities, with flash flood warnings affecting areas such as Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) and Sentosa’s beaches. The monsoon surge, which started on March 19, was expected to persist until March 21.

In an online forum, however, Singaporeans banded together to share various life hacks for carrying on with their day-to-day routines despite the rainy weather. A forum user kicked off the discussion with a simple but relatable question:

“For those of us unlucky enough not to be able to WFH, what are some life hacks that keep life going as smoothly as possible?”

He got the ball rolling by sharing his own game-changing discovery—an umbrella with an extended back to cover his backpack. “Normally, it’s either me or the backpack getting wet when the rain’s heavier.”

He then asked: “Do you walk to work in slippers and change afterwards? Do you just call a taxi? Please share your secrets.”

Many responded to his call to share their go-to tricks to stay dry. One of the most common tips? Switching up footwear.

“Get an actual pair of waterproof shoes specifically for rainy seasons,” said one. “So you have both regular shoes and waterproof shoes in your shoe rack for different weather conditions.”

While one suggested leaving things in the office for emergencies and opting for a smaller bag, another said he invested in a waterproof backpack. “I purposely bought a waterproof backpack,” he shared. “It’s kinda like a rubberised outer layer. There are those plastic shoe covers if you don’t mind looking like dumb dumb.”

Looks like for some Singaporeans, staying dry is now an extreme sport—complete with waterproof gear and tactical footwear.

Featured image by Freepik/pressfoto (for illustration purposes only)