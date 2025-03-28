SINGAPORE: The National Youth Council (NYC) has launched a series of quick online surveys offering a simple and engaging way for young people to share their thoughts on critical topics such as sustainability, community engagement, and pathways to success, according to The Straits Times.

The surveys are accessible via CrowdTaskSG, a web portal developed by GovTech, which serves as a platform for citizens to contribute to government projects through crowdsourcing. This programme, part of the SG Youth Plan Quest, will see more tasks being added throughout the year, ensuring ongoing opportunities for youth participation.

Share your thoughts in under 2 minutes

Each survey consists of around ten questions that can be completed in under two minutes which means that young Singaporeans can easily contribute their opinions without a significant time commitment. Apart from playing an active role, they can also earn rewards just by participating.

For every survey completed, participants can earn up to 50 virtual coins and 100 experience points (XP), which can then be redeemed for cash rewards (1,000 coins = $1) at participating merchants via Nets QR code payments, while XP helps users climb ranks within the CrowdTaskSG community. The more surveys, the greater the rewards, creating an engaging and rewarding experience.

‘Do your bit with spark’

In early April 2025, NYC will also launch the “Do Your Bit with Spark” game, also hosted on CrowdTaskSG, designed to make contributing to the SG Youth Plan even more interactive. This three-tiered challenge allows players to gather question boxes, share their views, and collect gems and apples for points as they go through obstacles and advance through levels. Every answer given will influence key policy areas – sustainability, mental health, education, and social cohesion.

Players will also have a chance to win exciting prizes, including travel, lifestyle, and shopping vouchers. NYC hopes to make the youth’s involvement in policy development both enjoyable and impactful.

More ways to get involved

The SG Youth Plan offers other opportunities to get involved for people who prefer in-person engagements. In May and July 2025, interactive roadshows will take place, where participants can explore SG Youth Plan-themed booths and installations.

NYC will also host a range of youth engagement events, such as meeting peers, sharing ideas, and deepening their involvement in the SG Youth Plan.

By offering diverse platforms for participation, the National Youth Council ensures that Singapore’s younger generation has ample opportunity to make their voices heard and actively contribute to the nation’s growth and development.