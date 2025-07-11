Want to convert your S$500 Child LifeSG credits to cash? Here’s how in 4 easy steps

SINGAPORE: Some parents have shared online that they’ve already started receiving the one-off S$500 Child LifeSG Credit in their accounts — part of the government’s support for over 450,000 Singapore Citizen children aged 12 and below. The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a joint statement on Thursday (July 3) that disbursements would begin on Monday (July 7).

While the credit can be used through the LifeSG app at selected merchants, many still prefer cash.

Here’s how to convert your Child LifeSG Credit to cash using YouTrip in just four easy steps, according to SG Budget Babe:

Step 1: Log in to the LifeSG app.

Check your LifeSG app’s credit wallet balance to see how much you received. Parents get S$500 per eligible child under 12. For example, someone with two children will receive S$1,000.

Step 2: Generate a QR code using YouTrip.

Next, open your YouTrip app to generate a QR payment code — you’ll need this to scan in LifeSG later. Tap “Top Up”, enter the amount you want to transfer, then select “Generate QR Code”. Save the QR code image to your phone’s gallery.

Step 3: Scan the QR code with LifeSG.

Return to the LifeSG app and scan the QR code you just created using the “Scan QR code to pay” option. Check that the payee name shows “YOU TECHNOLOGIES, UEN 201628225CFAS” before confirming the payment.

The funds should show up in your YouTrip balance within seconds. After that, tap “Transfer” and choose “Withdraw to Own Account”. You can send it to yourself via PayNow using your mobile number or NRIC/FIN. Just make sure the name on your YouTrip account matches your bank account.

Step 4: Withdraw your cash or transfer the funds to your child’s bank account.

Parents can then withdraw the money at any ATM, use it for daily expenses, or move it to their child’s savings or Child Development Account to gain interest.

Parents who successfully converted their Child LifeSG credits to cash shared that they’ve been spending it on groceries and fruits. One parent said she bought her child a Gundam action figure — “didn’t know she liked Gundam so much,” she added. Another mentioned the money went straight into their holiday fund. /TISG

