Eligible Singaporeans to receive up to S$850 in GST Voucher cash payouts from Aug 6 and up to S$450 in MediSave top-ups from Aug 11

SINGAPORE: From Aug 6, more than 1.5 million eligible adult Singaporeans will receive up to S$850 in cash payouts, depending on their assessable income for the Year of Assessment 2024 and the annual value of their home. About 690,000 seniors will also receive up to S$450 in MediSave top-ups from Aug 11 as part of the Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Monday (Jul 7).

As “the incomes of lower- and middle-income Singaporeans have improved,” the assessable income threshold for GSTV – Cash will be raised from S$34,000 to S$39,000 starting this August, the ministry said.

GSTV – Cash Payouts

Eligible adult Singaporeans will receive:

S$850 if they live in homes with annual values of S$21,000 or below

S$450 if they live in homes with annual values between S$21,000 and S$31,000

Cash payouts will be disbursed from Aug 6 for PayNow-NRIC, Aug 15 for GIRO, and Aug 22 for those receiving the payouts through GovCash.

GSTV – MediSave top-ups

Eligible seniors will receive the following amounts from Aug 11 based on their age and the annual value of their homes:

Aged 65 to 74:

S$250 if they live in homes with annual values of S$21,000 or below

S$150 if they live in homes with annual values between S$21,000 and S$31,000

Aged 75 to 84:

S$350 if they live in homes with annual values of S$21,000 or below

S$250 if they live in homes with annual values between S$21,000 and S$31,000

Aged 85 and above:

S$450 if they live in homes with annual values of S$21,000 or below

S$350 if they live in homes with annual values between S$21,000 and S$31,000

Singaporeans who own more than one property are not eligible for the cash payouts and MediSave top-ups.

Eligible recipients who have signed up for the GSTV – Cash and MediSave will automatically receive their payments and be notified via SMS once the money has been credited. Those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will receive a letter at the address listed on their Singapore identity card.

Citizens can check their eligibility and sign up for the benefits at govbenefits.gov.sg using their SingPass. Those who sign up by Jul 13 will receive their GSTV – Cash or MediSave top-ups in August. However, for sign-ups made from Jul 14 to Jun 20, 2026, they will get their cash payouts and MediSave top-ups within the next two months after signing up.

“Lower- to middle-income Singaporeans and households have been receiving help to defray their GST and daily expenses through the permanent GSTV Scheme,” said MOF.

About S$1.5 billion will be disbursed under this year’s GSTV exercise, on top of other support measures Singaporeans will receive in FY2025. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)