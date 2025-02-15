It’s a common scenario — you’ve worked hard, met your goals, and excelled in your role. Yet, despite all your efforts, a promotion seems to slip through your fingers while others climb the ladder. If this resonates with you, it might be time to look beyond just performance and experience.

Most people, according to a Forbes article, assume that promotions are purely based on the technical skills and hard work they bring to the table. But in reality, leaders don’t just promote the hardest workers—they promote those who demonstrate readiness for the next level. So, what’s the one key trait that distinguishes high-potential employees?

Curiosity.

Here’s a breakdown of why curiosity is the secret weapon for career advancement.

Curiosity: The catalyst for leadership

While technical skills get you hired, soft skills are often what get you promoted. Curiosity is one of the most powerful traits high-potential employees possess. Employees who ask insightful questions, challenge existing norms and proactively seek to improve processes stand out as future leaders. Simply following instructions and meeting expectations may get you noticed, but asking “why” and exploring new solutions signals you’re thinking beyond your current responsibilities—and that’s what sets you apart.

Leaders don’t just want someone who can manage their existing role; they want someone who is already thinking about how to innovate, solve complex problems, and lead teams effectively. Curiosity fuels these capabilities and indicates growth potential.

Key traits leaders look for in high-potential employees

If curiosity is the spark, there are several other qualities that high-potential employees exhibit to stand out. These traits make leaders take notice and consider them for leadership positions. Here’s what to focus on:

Problem-Solving: Leaders want employees who offer solutions, not just identify problems.

Initiative: Taking action before being asked shows proactivity and ownership.

Big-Picture Thinking: Understanding how your work impacts the larger goals of the organization is key.

Adaptability: The ability to quickly learn and adjust to new challenges is invaluable in a dynamic business environment.

Collaboration: Being able to work effectively across teams and communicate clearly is essential in leadership roles.

By embodying these qualities, you demonstrate that you’re more than just a high performer; you’re a future leader in the making.

How to cultivate curiosity for career growth

Being curious isn’t just about asking questions—it’s about actively seeking opportunities to learn and grow. Here are some habits that set high-potential employees apart:

Challenge the status quo: Instead of focusing solely on your daily tasks, ask why things are done a certain way. Thought-provoking questions such as, “Is there a more efficient approach?” or “How does this process align with company goals?” demonstrate your willingness to innovate.

Seek and act on feedback: High-potential employees actively seek constructive criticism and use it as a tool for growth. If feedback suggests an area for improvement, take action by learning new skills or refining your approach.

Redefine your role: Promotions often go to those who see opportunities others miss. Don’t just stick to your job description—look for ways to improve workflows, streamline processes, and contribute to projects outside of your immediate responsibilities.

Take on high-visibility projects: It’s not enough to do great work; others need to see it. Volunteer for high-visibility projects or leadership opportunities that can help you expand your skill set and get noticed by senior leadership.

Think like a business owner: Understanding the bigger picture is crucial. Connect your daily tasks to larger company objectives, stay updated on industry trends, and think strategically about how your work impacts the business’s bottom line.

What if you’re still not getting promoted?

Sometimes, despite showing all the right qualities, promotions may not come as quickly as expected. If you find yourself in this situation, ask yourself a few questions:

Does your company have growth opportunities? Some organizations may have limited leadership openings. If growth is stunted, it may be time to explore other opportunities.

Have you communicated your career goals? Leaders aren’t mind readers. Make sure to have a candid conversation with your manager about your ambitions and ask for guidance on what you can do to be considered for the next step.

Are you consistently demonstrating leadership? Promotions aren’t granted based on a single successful project—they’re earned through consistent leadership behaviours over time.

By positioning yourself as a leader now and ensuring your potential is recognized, you can increase your chances of advancing.

Showing you’re ready for the next level

In today’s competitive work environment, getting promoted isn’t just about doing your job well. It’s about showing that you’re ready for the next level. Curiosity is a key driver of this readiness. It signals to leaders that you’re not only capable but also poised for growth, problem-solving, and leadership.

If you’re still waiting for that promotion, it might be time to ask yourself: Are you doing your job—or are you already preparing for the role you want next?