Entertainment Celebrity Wang Leehom finally shaves his beard

Wang Leehom finally shaves his beard

“Keanu Reeves finally retreated and gave us back a complete Leehom!”, said fellow celebrity, Vivian Hsu

Wang Hom before shaving. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taipei — Many were not keen on Taiwanese-American Wang Leehom’s scruffy look that he started wearing around Apr this year.

But the good news is that the singer has finally got rid of his beard. And the best part is, the singer did it all by himself.

The 45-year-old started a live broadcast on Jul 12 to recruit new students to his singing course. Wang then gave a challenge, saying that if more than 3,000 people register for the class, Wang will shave right there and then for everyone to see.

Fans who were eager to ‘kill two birds with one stone’ – they get to see a clean-cut Wang again and take music lessons from him – helped to surpass the challenge and Wang, who kept to his promise, took out an electric razor and got to work.

- Advertisement -

While shaving, the singer continued to chat with viewers. He shared that the reason he let his hair and beard get so long was that he has not been going out to meet anyone or attend public events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No, the rumour about him having a ‘broken heart’ from breaking up with his is not true. After Wang completed his shaving, he proudly showed off the outcome but urged fans not to tell him to cut his own hair, according to 8days.sg.

“I’ve already undergone a very big transformation today and achieved this impossible task in front of you,” he laughed. “These days, everybody has been reminding me to do something, and I’ve finally done it. Have I passed as a live stream sales host?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 王力宏 Wang Leehom (@wangleehom)

- Advertisement -

Fans were glad with his long-awaited makeover, leaving happy comments such as: “Wang Leehom is back”, “As soon as he shaved off his beard, he looked like his 18-year-old self again, he is worthy of being an idol”, and “I almost couldn’t recognise him, I was stunned”.

Fellow celebrity Vivian Hsu too had something to say. “Keanu Reeves finally retreated and gave us back a complete Leehom!” quipped in an Instagram comment.

Based on reports, Wang’s 70-minute stream reached a total audience of over 12.31 million viewers, with a peak of 620,000 concurrent viewers tuning in at the same time, making it the number one trending topic on Weibo and the number one live broadcast in just half an hour.

Will he be able to break that record by cutting his own hair on camera next time? /TISG

- Advertisement -

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Stay fresh in the heat with these cooling and hydrating skincare products

In the tropics, we're always looking for ways to beat the heat and achieve some serious cool. With humidity on our side, it’s not drying out we really fear — it’s melting. And we all know that staying fresh and comfortable is...
View Post
Featured News

CECA: Stop fake exasperation, release more data and start real debate

Finally, the government has decided to “debate” CECA – after stalling for some time. Last Tuesday’s (June 6) Parliament sitting saw two ministers delivering lengthy statements on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and, specifically, the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEC A)....
View Post
Featured News

What are our politicians doing one year after GE 2020?

Singapore — The General Elections 2020 was held on Friday, Jul 10, to elect 93 members to the Parliament of Singapore across 31 constituencies. We take a quick look across the different parties to see what they have been doing this...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent