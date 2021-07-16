Wang Leehom finally shaves his beard

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Many were not keen on Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom’s scruffy look that he started wearing around Apr this year.

But the good news is that the singer has finally got rid of his beard. And the best part is, the singer did it all by himself.

The 45-year-old started a live broadcast on Jul 12 to recruit new students to his singing course. Wang then gave a challenge, saying that if more than 3,000 people register for the class, Wang will shave right there and then for everyone to see.

Fans who were eager to ‘kill two birds with one stone’ – they get to see a clean-cut Wang again and take music lessons from him – helped to surpass the challenge and Wang, who kept to his promise, took out an electric razor and got to work.

- Advertisement -

While shaving, the singer continued to chat with viewers. He shared that the reason he let his hair and beard get so long was that he has not been going out to meet anyone or attend public events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No, the rumour about him having a ‘broken heart’ from breaking up with his wife is not true. After Wang completed his shaving, he proudly showed off the outcome but urged fans not to tell him to cut his own hair, according to 8days.sg.

“I’ve already undergone a very big transformation today and achieved this impossible task in front of you,” he laughed. “These days, everybody has been reminding me to do something, and I’ve finally done it. Have I passed as a live stream sales host?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 王力宏 Wang Leehom (@wangleehom)

- Advertisement -

Fans were glad with his long-awaited makeover, leaving happy comments such as: “Wang Leehom is back”, “As soon as he shaved off his beard, he looked like his 18-year-old self again, he is worthy of being an idol”, and “I almost couldn’t recognise him, I was stunned”.

Fellow celebrity Vivian Hsu too had something to say. “Keanu Reeves finally retreated and gave us back a complete Leehom!” she quipped in an Instagram comment.

Based on reports, Wang’s 70-minute stream reached a total audience of over 12.31 million viewers, with a peak of 620,000 concurrent viewers tuning in at the same time, making it the number one trending topic on Weibo and the number one live broadcast in just half an hour.

Will he be able to break that record by cutting his own hair on camera next time? /TISG

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg