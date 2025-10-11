‘Wait until karma hits you hard!’: Maid says employer gave her expired food

SINGAPORE: On Thursday (Oct 9), a domestic helper took to social media to share photos of expired food that her employer had allegedly given her.

The photos, which were uploaded in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, showed two food items with their expiry dates clearly visible. One had expired on August 29, 2025, while the other had expired months earlier, on February 21, 2025.

In her caption, the helper wrote: “Be thankful if your employers treat you properly and [are] kind to you… because not all helpers are blessed and lucky to have a good employer.”

She added, “And to all the employers who give expired food to their helpers, even if food is the only thing you need to provide, you still give expired food? Just wait until KARMA hits you hard!”

“Just throw it in the bin.”

In the comments, several netizens tried to give the employer the benefit of the doubt.

Some suggested it might have been an honest mistake, saying the employer could have simply “forgotten to check the expiry dates” before handing the food to the helper.

One netizen also mentioned that it’s possible her employer is one of those people who genuinely believe that food past its expiry date, especially “frozen” or canned items, is still safe to eat.

However, others were not buying that explanation at all. Some said there is no excuse for giving expired food to anyone, least of all to someone who works hard in your home.

One frustrated user wrote, “Don’t eat lah… You know already it’s expired. Just throw it in the bin. It’s better to take care of your health.”

Another added, “Just throw it away and buy food for yourself. Talk to the employer.”

A few even urged her to leave the household altogether, saying no one should have to tolerate being treated this way. “Pull your suitcase back,” one commenter said. “Don’t leave it there, because your health comes first. If you continue like that, you could get cancer.”

