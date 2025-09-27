‘I’m tired. I’m jaded,’: Woman calls it quits after 29 dates, deletes all apps

SINGAPORE: After going on 29 dates in the past year, one woman has announced on social media that she’s officially “done” with dating in Singapore.

Posting on the r/sgdatingscene subreddit on Friday (Sept 26), the woman said that she was immensely disappointed with the 29th guy she went out with because of his lack of attentiveness towards her.

According to her, he was the one who initiated the date, yet throughout the evening, he kept “pulling out his phone” in the middle of their conversations, leaving her feeling ignored.

At one point, he even “excused himself to pay his portion of the bill while she was in the middle of eating”

Though the experience infuriated her, she admitted that it wasn’t just this particular date that pushed her to quit—it was the cumulative exhaustion from repeatedly going out with men who didn’t spark any meaningful connection.

“I’m tired. I’m jaded. There haven’t been any real connections,” she expressed. “I’d rather focus on building my career, getting that dough, rather than go through any more of this bullcrap. I’ve deleted the apps. Godspeed to all of you.”

“Sometimes it’s all about right time, right place and right guy.”

Her post struck a chord with fellow Redditors, many of whom empathised with her exhaustion.

One said, “29 sounds extremely tiring. I think you do, in fact, need the break.”

Another wrote, “Female here. Gurl, book yourself a solo pampering sesh to JB. Get your mani/pedi/hair done, go for a good massage and shopping spree to de-stress yourself.”

A third commented, “Always good to take a break from dating if you are jaded and burnt out! It is indeed an exhausting undertaking just to find someone. I also deleted the apps and just focusing on myself now – just don’t settle ever.”

A fourth shared, “I met my husband on a dating app during Covid after years of on-and-off dating apps/meeting people in real life, and we’re onto baby number 2 now. Take a break, clear your mind and pamper yourself! Sometimes it’s all about right time, right place and right guy, but always prioritise yourself first.”

