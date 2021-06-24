Vivian Hsu’s dry cough lasted a month

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Last month, Vivian Hsu suddenly fell ill. She was busy promoting her new track ‘Rock It Off’ when her health took a dive.

The 46-year-old suffered from a persistent dry cough and heartburn that continued on for a month. Hsu went to see a doctor and it was discovered that her cough was due to gastroesophageal reflux which led to a sore throat, dry cough, and heartburn. The reflux continued even though Hsu did everything that the doctor prescribed.

Hsu started to see results after more than a month when she started changing her diet. She stopped consuming coffee, chocolate, alcohol, and desserts, as reported by 8days.sg. The singer-actress also stops eating when she “feels 70 per cent full”, which she hoped would help her with the reflux.

After making her recovery, she shared with Taiwanese media that she “finally feels much better (…) I felt terrible for the past two days and I felt so unwell that I wondered what the point of living was, and doubted if I could ever sing again.”

She added that she will continue taking her meds, and said that “putting in hard work is my way of showing gratitude to everyone who has supported me for the past 30 years”.

Born on March 19, 1975, Vivian Hsu is a Taiwanese singer and actress.

Hsu rose to prominence in Japan, where she made her first appearance in 1995 and has become a highly recognized celebrity with her countless appearances in media during the late 1990s.

She was also the main vocalist for Black Biscuits, a Japanese dance band that released four singles, “Stamina”, “Timing”, “Relax”, “Bye-Bye”, and one album, Life. All of these four singles reached the top 5 spots of the Oricon singles chart, and Life reached No. 6 in the album chart.

The second of three children, Hsu was born to a Hoklo father and Tayal Taiwanese Aborigine mother as Hsu Su-chuan, and used this name until she began her modelling career. Her parents divorced when she was a young child. She attended Taichung Jianxing Elementary School and Taipei Shulinguo Junior High School.

