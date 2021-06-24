Entertainment Celebrity 's dry cough lasted a month

Vivian Hsu’s dry cough lasted a month

I felt so unwell that I wondered what the point of living was, and doubted if I could ever sing again, she said.

Vivian Hsu had a dry cough for a month. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taipei — Last month, suddenly fell ill. She was busy promoting her new track ‘Rock It Off’ when her took a dive.

The 46-year-old suffered from a persistent dry cough and heartburn that continued on for a month. Hsu went to see a doctor and it was discovered that her cough was due to gastroesophageal reflux which led to a , dry cough, and heartburn. The reflux continued even though Hsu did everything that the doctor prescribed.

Hsu started to see results after more than a month when she started changing her diet. She stopped consuming coffee, chocolate, alcohol, and desserts, as reported by 8days.sg. The singer-actress also stops eating when she “feels 70 per cent full”, which she hoped would help her with the reflux.

Vivian Hsu started feeling better after cutting out certain foods from her diet. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

After making her recovery, she shared with Taiwanese media that she “finally feels much better (…) I felt terrible for the past two days and I felt so unwell that I wondered what the point of living was, and doubted if I could ever sing again.”

She added that she will continue taking her meds, and said that “putting in hard work is my way of showing gratitude to everyone who has supported me for the past 30 years”.

Born on March 19, 1975, Vivian Hsu is a Taiwanese singer and actress.

Hsu rose to prominence in Japan, where she made her first appearance in 1995 and has become a highly recognized celebrity with her countless appearances in media during the late 1990s.

- Advertisement -

She was also the main vocalist for Black Biscuits, a Japanese dance band that released four singles, “Stamina”, “Timing”, “Relax”, “Bye-Bye”, and one album, Life. All of these four singles reached the top 5 spots of the Oricon singles chart, and Life reached No. 6 in the album chart.

The second of three children, Hsu was born to a Hoklo father and Tayal Taiwanese Aborigine mother as Hsu Su-chuan, and used this name until she began her modelling career. Her parents divorced when she was a young child. She attended Taichung Jianxing Elementary School and Taipei Shulinguo Junior High School.

/TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Preetipls tells racists to ‘Buck it up’ in new rap song because ‘Shanmugam asked for our views’

Singapore — Coming back with another rap video to the same tune as the 'F*ck It Up' one they received a conditional warning for, YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, took stock of the recent slew of racist...
View Post
Featured News

“Are you a police? Or police dog?” Man asks fellow train passenger who reminded him to wear mask properly

Singapore — A man’s rude behavior on the train was caught on video recently wherein he asked a fellow passenger who had requested him to put his mask on properly, "Are you a police? Or police dog?” The video was posted on...
View Post
Featured News

Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

Singapore-- Singapore civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus amid "significant downside risks" through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Public Service Division on Friday, Jun 18. Junior-level civil servants will also receive a one-time payment. Officers in grades MX13(I) and MX14 will...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent