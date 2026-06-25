Visiting Singapore? Don’t forget to claim your GST refund before you fly

SINGAPORE: If you’re visiting Singapore and planning a shopping spree, don’t forget that you may be eligible for a GST refund on qualifying purchases.

Tourists can claim a refund on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid on purchases made at participating retailers, provided they meet the minimum spending requirement and other eligibility criteria.

Visitors can complete the tax refund process at Changi Airport before departing Singapore. Tax refund facilities are available 24 hours a day across all four airport terminals.

At Terminal 1, GST refund counters can be found in the public area near check-in counters 3 and 4, as well as in the transit area near Changi Shopping Centre and Charles & Keith.

In Terminal 2, counters are located in the departure hall near Starbucks and in the transit area near the Changi I Love Shopping service centre and Eu Yan Sang.

For Terminal 3, travellers can find refund counters in the departure hall between rows 5 and 6 of the check-in counters, as well as in the transit area near the Changi I Love Shopping service centre and Shilla Duty Free.

Meanwhile, Terminal 4’s counters are located in the departure hall between rows 3 and 5 of the check-in counters and in the transit area near the Changi iShop service centre.

Visitors should look out for “GST Refund” signs throughout the departure halls, which will direct them to the appropriate counters or self-service terminals.

If your purchases are packed in your checked baggage, make sure you complete the GST refund process before checking in your luggage. Items that have already been checked in may not be eligible for inspection and could affect your refund claim.

Travellers carrying their purchases as hand luggage can complete the process using the electronic Tourist Refund Scheme (eTRS) self-service kiosks located in the departure transit areas after clearing immigration.

For added convenience, visitors can also use the eTRS mobile app. The app allows users to enter their passport details, track eligible purchases and review their refund claims during their stay in Singapore.

To ensure a smooth experience, remember to keep all receipts and supporting documents until your refund has been processed.

With a little preparation before your flight, claiming your GST refund can be a simple way to make your Singapore shopping experience even more rewarding.