Virat Kohli lost his temper after dismissal against Mumbai Indians, smashes bat and throws gloves

Virat Kohli delivered an impressive performance for his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The RCB opener scored 67 runs off 42 balls, with 8 boundaries and 2 sixes.

However, his innings came to an end when his opponent’s captain, Hardik Pandya, dismissed him as Kohli top-edged a delivery and was caught out at deep square leg. With this, Kohli showed his frustration, aggressively slamming his bat and tossing his gloves in the dressing room.

Kohli’s athletic performance

Despite his dismissal in the match, Kohli made history by becoming the first Indian player to reach 13,000 runs in T20. He hit his remarkable achievement with his second half-century of the IPL season, alongside an exclusive group as the fifth player to ever have 13,000 runs in the T20 format.

As a modern-day cricketing icon, he also achieved this success with just over 400 matches, solidifying his legacy in the sport as one of the greatest players in the shortest format.

Moreover, the athlete retired from T20 Internationals in the middle of 2024 after making a significant contribution to India’s victory in their second T20 World Cup in the Americas. In the entirety of his T20I career, he successfully went to 125 matches, with 4,188 runs that included one century and 38 half-centuries. His consistency was shown in his average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04, making his name known as one of the finest players in this format as well.

Before the recent IPL match, Kohli made 12,983 runs across all formats, with nine centuries and 98 half-centuries. He had an average of 38.93 and a strike rate of over 132 across all formats.