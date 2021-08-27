Videos of ‘feng shui approved’ interior design hacks go viral

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Using simple diagrams and 3D models, a London and Singapore-based architect teaches the online community how to create a ‘feng shui approved’ interior design regardless of space.

Cliff Tan, 33, has amassed over 1.2 million followers on the short video creation app TikTok thanks to his tips and tricks for creating a harmonious space, even in an oddly-shaped room.

Mr Tan has been practising feng shui for over 20 years, and he applies the same principles when planning an interior layout.

“Feng shui can be very complex, but in a nutshell, it is a systematic analysis of the environment, and its response is to ensure the best flow and balance within an interior space so that one will feel natural and comfortable,” said Mr Tan to Newsweek.

He noted the importance of thoroughly understanding the architecture of a room, such as the location of doors and windows and what these mean in positioning furniture and fixtures.

“Doors bring in people and opportunities, while windows bring in light and vitality, for instance. These give us clues of how best to place the different functions of the home,” he explained.

Mr Tan uses a command position approach to styling a room, wherein an individual has a good view of the layout and is supported by a wall on the back so that “nobody can scare you from behind if they wish to.”

He advises the public to refrain from following social media trends because each room is different.

“The biggest mistake people make is falling in love with a certain look that they might have seen in magazines and social media, and trying too hard to get that look.”

However, he advises that any room should look impressive from one angle, which is the doorway.

He even has some advice on how to keep a room clutter-free.

Mr Tan also accepts requests, from those who are interested in getting some layout advice. /TISG

