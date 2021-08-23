Public transport announcement voiceover challenge video goes viral

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Members from the online community were impressed at the likeness of a TikToker’s voice to the iconic voice behind MRT announcements.

Bilingual actress and host Naomi Yeo took to TikTok to showcase her voice acting skills by doing a voiceover challenge.

Ms Yeo featured MRT station announcements and used HabourFront Terminal and Kovan as examples.

Statements like, “all passengers, please alight at this station,” or “please mind the gap”, and “doors closing” were included in the video.

She also gave a shoutout to Sengkang Interchange, where she grew up. “I looked out for this announcement all the time as a kid coming home from town,” wrote Ms Yeo.

With over 47,000 likes and 1,100 comments, members from the TikTok community commended Ms Yeo’s voice.

Those who visited Singapore in the past were reminded of their experience through the video.

“We stayed at Sengkang when we were in Singapore for a week for my 18th birthday! Awww, the nostalgia of the train sound,” commented Trixie Abarca.

Netizens were confused and thought that it was really Ms Yeo’s voice behind the MRT announcements.

Many also suggested for the existing announcements to be updated to Ms Yeo’s.

The real voice behind MRT announcements is that of Juanita Melson. Her soothing voice rang through MRT cabins from 1994 until 2008.

Voiceover or voice narration challenges are quite popular on TikTok, with real voice actors revealing their identities through the videos and showcasing their talents.

An example is Inka Magnaye, the voice actress behind the Philippine Airlines (PAL) announcements./TISG

