Video of spirit jumping down from apartment re-enacting death goes viral

Singapore – A video of what appears to be an apparition sliding down an apartment window is circulating online.

“Spirit caught on cam jumping down apartment. Repeating death over and over again,” screamed the headline on Facebook page Singapore Uncensored on Thursday (Mar 25).

The original video was reported to have been uploaded on Facebook page SCPG.

It showed a shadow positioned just above the window of an apartment unit.

A few seconds later, the shadow could be seen sliding down and out of the camera’s view.

It is unclear where the incident took place, although Singapore Uncensored noted that the video was not taken in Singapore.

The post noted that some religions believe that if someone commits suicide, the spirit would repeat his death over and over again as punishment for taking his own life.

A few netizens observed on closer examination that the video seems to be on a loop./TISG

