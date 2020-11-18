Video of kind security personnel making delivery rider laugh at checkpoint goes viral

Home News In the Hood Video of kind making delivery rider laugh at checkpoint goes...

Singapore – Video footage of a security ‘uncle’ making a delivery rider laugh as he passed the checkpoint has gone viral, with netizens commending the positive attitude of the uncle.

On Monday (Nov 16), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video of a delivery rider passing a condominium gate checkpoint and being greeted by friendly .

The 54-second video shows a security uncle cheerfully greeting a delivery rider on a motorcycle a good morning. He then takes the rider’s temperature and confirms the reading. “Steady lah, added the uncle. As he processed the rider’s clearance to enter the premises, he engaged in uplifting small talk with the rider.

“Good luck to your business,” said the uncle, giving the rider a thumbs up. “Today is good, ah. Sunshine on my shoulder.” The rider couldn’t help but laugh and share in the uncle’s positive attitude. “Happy, happy,” said the uncle.

Even as the rider was leaving the area, the uncle wished him well and advised him to drive safely.

Members from the online community appreciated the uncle’s pleasant and positive gesture, saying it made their day.

“An enthusiastic, compassionate and definitely kind uncle who works 12 hours, six days a week and still able to be kind to fellow human beings. Such quality is rare,” said Facebook user Ashiqah Zulkifli. “These small gestures can impact one’s entire day.” Facebook user Sulin Han added that more people should behave the same way as it changes an ordinary day for some people into an extraordinary one.

Another netizen highlighted that only “down to earth people would understand and extend concern for others. This security guy wants to make the Grab delivery boy have a pleasant day.”
Others pointed out that this was the standard which security personnel should uphold. Meanwhile, many hoped that the man’s agency would hear of this experience and reward him accordingly.

Facebook user Dennis Yong noted in a comment that the man works for Prosec Services Pte Ltd., a leading security agency in Singapore. “I’m glad this gentleman is in one of my assignments and definitely he will be appreciated and rewarded. And thanks all for the compliments and encouraging replies,” wrote Mr Yong.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Yong, who confirmed the identity of the uncle. He is stationed at the Condominium at 300 Beach Road. Mr Yong is an Operations executive at , and they are planning to reward the security uncle with a S$100 cash incentive and an excellent customer service certificate. “It’s always our company direction for our securities for providing extra mile,” said Mr Yong.

Updates to the certification awarding will be provided.

