‘Very unreasonable’: Foreign tenant blasts local landlords over S$900–S$1,100 ‘pigeon hole’ rooms without aircon

SINGAPORE: A foreigner took to social media on Friday (Jan 30) to share his sentiments regarding some local homeowners who have been charging “excessive rent” for simple, small rooms.

Posting anonymously in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the foreigner said that he found this practice “very unreasonable,” as these rooms have “no air-conditioning, no cooking allowed, and no Wi-Fi sharing, yet the rent ranges from S$900 to S$1,100 for a single person.”

“Honestly, this is very difficult to accept,” he said. “The rooms are small, almost like pigeon holes, but the rent collected is close to half of their monthly housing instalment. It feels deeply unfair.”

He went on to argue that many homeowners already enjoy financial stability, citing steady incomes, savings, and government support such as subsidies and benefits for daily living. Despite this, he felt that some landlords continue to push rental prices higher, with little regard for tenants’ circumstances.

“It feels less like renting and more like exploitation,” he continued. “I am not asking landlords to be overly generous, only to be reasonable and not greedy. Charging excessive rent under such conditions is simply unjust. This is just me sharing my sadness and frustration about the unfairness I see.”

Despite his disappointment, the foreigner said he would continue searching for accommodation in Singapore, adding that he believes “good, fair, and reasonable people do exist in Singapore.”

“Don’t expect it to be easy here when local Singaporeans are struggling.”

After the post went up, a heated discussion ensued in the comments section. Some netizens criticised the foreigner for complaining about the rent and the size of the rooms.

One user said, “If you think they are pigeon holes, then go back to your country! Why still want to pay for pigeon holes rental? Want to earn SGD but still complain about high rental? You can choose to travel back to your own country every day, in and out of Singapore. It’s your choice. No one owes you a living here.”

Another wrote, “You sound like the kind of person who wants everything and everyone to change to suit you. Keep the attitude up, you will go very far in life”

A third added, “High rent is because of demand and supply. You should know that, right? This city is for the rich. The average folks are being squeezed. So don’t expect it to be easy here when local Singaporeans are struggling. You can always go work elsewhere where there are more ‘reasonable landlords.’ Good luck.”

A fourth pointed out, “Dude, it’s not greed, and landlords are not saints either. Everyone wants the best. You want the most bang of bucks, while the landlords want the highest returns.”

Others, however, came to the foreigner’s defence, saying that it was indeed true that some local homeowners are going too far.

One shared, “I agree with you. I’ve seen others charging S$900, but some have air-conditioning. It depends on what kind of owner it is. There are many owners who are greedy. Even those with no instalment on their HDB flats, they still charge high rates.”

Another commenter expressed disappointment at the hostile reactions, writing, “It is really disappointing to see what my fellow Singaporeans are commenting here. You can try to be kinder. The original poster (OP) wasn’t badmouthing anyone. It was his opinion, which everyone is entitled to. Do better, Singaporeans.”

